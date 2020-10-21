THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 21, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

2,000 year-old cat etching discovered in Nazca hillside Undated handout picture released by the Peruvian Ministry of Culture, showing a giant cat figure etched into a slope at the UNESCO world heritage site in the desert near the town of Nazca in southern Peru, after the area was discovered and cleaned by archaeologists. The geoglyph, which was barely visible and about to disappear due to erosion, measures 37 meters from head to tail and forms part of the Nazca Lines - the hundreds of geoglyphs, including a hummingbird, a monkey and a pelican, carved into a coastal plain about 400 km south of Lima. The lines were found to measure between 30 and 40 cm in width, according to a statement released by the Peruvian ministry of culture.



The Nazca Lines date back to between 500 BC and 500 AD, and cover an area of about 450 square km. They were given world heritage status in 1994. Peruvian Ministry of Culture / AFP

Not afraid of COVID-19? A man walks past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump as the Grim Reaper by the artist who goes by the name "Pure Genius" on a wall on Houston Street in New York City Tuesday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 8,188,585 COVID-19 infections with 219,499 deaths in the country. Timothy A. Clary, AFP

Keeping it clean Maintenance workers clean up debris washed up along the coast of the Manila Bay on Wednesday, a day after Tropical Storm Pepito made landfall in the country. Biologists from the University of the Philippines have urged the government to implement a science-based rehabilitation program to help in the recovery of Manila Bay’s biological functions, instead of beautification projects such as the fake white beach that used crushed dolomite rocks. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Helping learners in Lupang Arenda Vice President Leni Robredo assists a child at the OVP Community Learning Hub in Lupang Arenda, Brgy. Sta Ana, Taytay, Rizal on Wednesday. Robredo observed the operations of the learning hub, which is part of the OVP's BAYANIHAN e-SKWELA initiative, where learners are provided access to computers, internet and trained volunteer tutors who could help them with their lessons.



The Community Learning Hub in Taytay was established in partnership with the alumni of OVP's Angat Buhay Young Leaders in Government (ABYLG) Fellowship, led by Kgd. Tobit Cruz of Brgy. Sta. Ana, along with the barangay's Sangguniang Kabataan officials, Millennials PH - Taytay, and Angat Kabataan. OVP Handout

Pepito topples big tree Marikina workers cut down a fallen tree next to a damaged house in Barangay Tañong, Marikina City on Wednesday. The tree was toppled on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Pepito moved northwest of Luzon. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protest marks National Day of Defiance Members of various progressive groups burn an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest in Mendiola on Tuesday. It marked the National Day of Defiance and National Peasant Month as the protesters called for the junking of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Rice Tariffiication Law, and for the resignation of the president. ABS-CBN News

After the rain A group of teens enjoy a view of clear skies from Cabrera Road in Taytay, Rizal as they buy ice cream on Wednesday, a day after Tropical Storm Pepito put parts of Metro Manila and Central Luzon under cyclone wind signal No. 1. According to state weather bureau PAGASA, at 3 pm today, Pepito was estimated to be in Dagupan City, Pangasinan packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center with gustiness of up to 115 kph. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Candles for River Human rights advocates call for justice for detained activist-mother Reina Mae Nasino and her deceased child River Nasino in a candle-lighting protest in Quezon City on Wednesday. Actions by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the police during River’s funeral last Friday earned widespread condemnation as they allegedly interfered with the family’s plans during the burial with the hearse speeding away, leaving grieving relatives behind. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News