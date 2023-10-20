Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 20, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2023 12:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Mama Mia! French winemakers destroy Spanish wines French winemakers destroy a shipment of Freixenet cava coming from Spain during a demonstration by the tollbooth in Le Boulou, near the Spanish border, south of France, October 19, 2023. Winegrowers and winemakers from south of France are protesting against the introduction of Spanish wines, which is affecting the local wine industry already saddled by declining revenues. Guillaume Horcajuelo, EPA-EFE Humanitarian aid to Gaza remains blocked in Egypt Trucks of a humanitarian aid convoy are parked outside the border gate between Egypt and Gaza, in Rafah, Egypt on Thursday as volunteers from aid organizations continue their sit-in in front of the Rafah border gate demanding the opening of the crossing and allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. International mediators have pushed for the passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the evacuation of foreign nationals fleeing the conflict, even as Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion following the Hamas attacks on October 7. Khaled Elfiqi, EPA-EFE Comelec's Operation Baklas in effect for BSKE 2023 The Commission on Elections led by chairman George Garcia along with the Manila government remove illegally placed campaign materials along Oraquieta cor. Recto Avenue on Friday, a day after the start of the campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Comelec reminded candidates to post campaign materials only in designated areas to prevent removal of posters and possible disqualification cases. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Indonesian students pray for Palestine Muslim students hold placards during a mass prayer in solidarity with Palestinians, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Friday. Hundreds of students attended a mass prayer and collected donations for humanitarian missions for people in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues. Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE India hotel marks International Chefs Day with Christmas cake-mixing ceremony Indian hotel staff and guests mix dried fruits, nuts, and alcohol during a Christmas cake-mixing ceremony on International Chefs Day at a hotel in Chennai, India on Friday. The age-old traditional cake-mixing activity commences a few months before Christmas to prepare the cakes by the festival time. Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE Read More: wines Spain France protest winemakers Israel Hamas Gaza humanitarian aid war crisis Operation Baklas Comelec BSKE 2023 Manila campaign materials Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza solidarity mass Indonesia India Christmas cake mixing ceremony International Chefs Day /video/life/10/21/23/no-longer-baduy-why-bea-alonzo-doesnt-mind-repeating-outfits/video/business/10/21/23/asian-markets-tumble-on-israel-hamas-woes/video/news/10/21/23/comelec-dismantles-illegal-bske-campaign-materials/video/overseas/10/21/23/asean-gulf-nations-condemn-violence-in-gaza/video/news/10/21/23/4th-filipino-casualty-in-israel-hamas-war-identified