THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 20, 2023

Mama Mia! French winemakers destroy Spanish wines French winemakers destroy a shipment of Freixenet cava coming from Spain during a demonstration by the tollbooth in Le Boulou, near the Spanish border, south of France, October 19, 2023. Winegrowers and winemakers from south of France are protesting against the introduction of Spanish wines, which is affecting the local wine industry already saddled by declining revenues. Guillaume Horcajuelo, EPA-EFE

Humanitarian aid to Gaza remains blocked in Egypt Trucks of a humanitarian aid convoy are parked outside the border gate between Egypt and Gaza, in Rafah, Egypt on Thursday as volunteers from aid organizations continue their sit-in in front of the Rafah border gate demanding the opening of the crossing and allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. International mediators have pushed for the passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the evacuation of foreign nationals fleeing the conflict, even as Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion following the Hamas attacks on October 7. Khaled Elfiqi, EPA-EFE

Comelec's Operation Baklas in effect for BSKE 2023 The Commission on Elections led by chairman George Garcia along with the Manila government remove illegally placed campaign materials along Oraquieta cor. Recto Avenue on Friday, a day after the start of the campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Comelec reminded candidates to post campaign materials only in designated areas to prevent removal of posters and possible disqualification cases. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Indonesian students pray for Palestine Muslim students hold placards during a mass prayer in solidarity with Palestinians, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Friday. Hundreds of students attended a mass prayer and collected donations for humanitarian missions for people in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues. Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE