THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 21, 2022

Game of cat and mouse Inmates wait in the quadrangle as members of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and Manila Police District Command conduct Oplan Greyhound at the Manila City Jail on Friday. Authorities regularly conduct such operations to look for illicit materials and substances such as makeshift weapons and drugs. ABS-CBN News

50th anniversary of Marcos' land reform program Farmers and police face off as protesters from the agricultural sector mark the 50th year of Presidential Decree 27, the land reform program of the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., during a rally along Recto Avenue in Manila on Friday. The protesters demanded genuine land reform as they alleged that vast tracts of lands in Cavite, Tarlac, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, southern Luzon, and Bicol region are still owned by landlords. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A cemetery for pets Maintenance worker Roberta Marcelo brings flowers and cleans the tombs of animals buried at the Pet Memorial Garden in Marikina City on Friday, ahead of All Saints Day. The pet cemetery, which started its operations in 2019, currently has 1,200 tombs in its property and has been attracting fur parents looking for a burial place for their beloved pets. Jire Careon, ABS-CBN News

Giving blood to an angel Health workers in costumes extract blood during a Halloween-themed blood donation drive inside the Muntinlupa Sports Center on Friday. In partnership with the Philippine Blood Center-Department of Health, personnel from the city health office of Muntinlupa donned various costumes for the program and encouraged donors to come in their superhero getup. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News