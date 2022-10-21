Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 21, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2022 11:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Game of cat and mouse Inmates wait in the quadrangle as members of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and Manila Police District Command conduct Oplan Greyhound at the Manila City Jail on Friday. Authorities regularly conduct such operations to look for illicit materials and substances such as makeshift weapons and drugs. ABS-CBN News 50th anniversary of Marcos' land reform program Farmers and police face off as protesters from the agricultural sector mark the 50th year of Presidential Decree 27, the land reform program of the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., during a rally along Recto Avenue in Manila on Friday. The protesters demanded genuine land reform as they alleged that vast tracts of lands in Cavite, Tarlac, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, southern Luzon, and Bicol region are still owned by landlords. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A cemetery for pets Maintenance worker Roberta Marcelo brings flowers and cleans the tombs of animals buried at the Pet Memorial Garden in Marikina City on Friday, ahead of All Saints Day. The pet cemetery, which started its operations in 2019, currently has 1,200 tombs in its property and has been attracting fur parents looking for a burial place for their beloved pets. Jire Careon, ABS-CBN News Giving blood to an angel Health workers in costumes extract blood during a Halloween-themed blood donation drive inside the Muntinlupa Sports Center on Friday. In partnership with the Philippine Blood Center-Department of Health, personnel from the city health office of Muntinlupa donned various costumes for the program and encouraged donors to come in their superhero getup. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Reuniting with her son A mother reacts as she meets her son who was a member of the militia of the self-proclaimed DPR and was exchanged as a prisoner of war with Ukraine, in Novoazovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Friday. The head of the self-proclaimed DPR, Denis Pushilin, and relatives met fighters from the Donetsk and Lugansk Peoples Republics as a result of a prisoner-of-war exchange on 17 October. After the exchange, those released from captivity were treated in a hospital and were able to meet with their relatives only now. Alessandro Guerra, EPA-EFE Read More: Manila City Jail jail inmates greyhound illicit weapons drugs farmers peasants Marcos land reform landlords hacienda agriculture Presidential Decree 27 All Saints Day November 1 pets cemetery blood drive blood donation Halloween costume Muntinlupa Philippine Blood Center Ukraine Russia Ukraine crisis Ukraine war prisoner exchange militia DPR /video/news/10/21/22/watch-confession-of-percy-lapids-self-confessed-killer/video/news/10/21/22/hold-bucor-accountable-for-death-of-slay-middleman-lapid-kin/video/news/10/21/22/bucor-says-no-signs-of-foul-play-so-far-in-death-of-lapid-slay-middleman/overseas/10/21/22/indonesia-child-deaths-blamed-on-syrups-rise-to-133/business/10/21/22/ph-warned-fuel-imports-from-russia-risk-aiding-ukraine-war