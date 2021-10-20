THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 20, 2021

'Eternals' world premiere brings in Marvel fans Costumed fans wait ahead of the premiere for the film "Eternals" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Monday. "Eternals," Marvel Studios' latest comic book adaptation, boasts one of the most diverse casts of any Marvel movie. Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

UAAP athletes receive COVID-19 jabs University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) student-athletes receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in a ceremonial vaccination event at the Commission on Higher Education in Quezon City Wednesday. The Philippines began the inoculation of children aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities last October 15 and expanded its pilot run to 13 more sites in the National Capital Region. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Barangayanihan Caravan distributes foodpacks to 1,500 beneficiaries Beneficiaries take their oath of allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines during the “Duterte Legacy: Barangayanihan Caravan Towards National Recovery” held at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on Wednesday. Around 1,500 beneficiaries, from urban poor communities, former members of communist terrorist groups (CTG), and their alleged front organizations, are set to receive food packs and cash assistance during the event, which aims to highlight the accomplishments of the Duterte administration by providing services from different government agencies such as DOLE, DOST, DSWD, and TESDA among others. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Philippines expands face-to-face classes in tertiary level A medical technology student listens to her instructor during a face-to-face class at the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Sto. Tomas in Espana, Manila Wednesday. The Philippine government allowed the expansion of face-to-face classes to other degree programs that require hands-on training in higher education institutions. ABS-CBN News

Cemeteries, columbaria closed on October 29- November 2 Men clean tombs as thick undergrowth covers part of the structure at the Calumpit public cemetery in Bulacan Wednesday. The Department of the Interior and Local Government announced the closure of all cemeteries and columbaria from October 29 until November 2 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pyongyang department store disinfects against COVID-19 Employees spray disinfectant as part of preventive measures against COVID-19 at the Yokjon Department Store in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday. According to the World Health Organization, North Korea and Eritrea are the last two countries in the world that have yet to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Kim Won Jin, AFP

Early Undas 2021 preps as cemeteries closed to curb COVID-19 Children play while a man paints a gate at the San Mateo Cemetery in Rizal on Wednesday as All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day nears. For the second straight year, Filipinos will not be able to visit the final resting place of their loved ones after authorities ordered cemeteries closed once again for Undas as the country continues to deal with COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News