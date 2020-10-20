THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 20, 2020

TD Pepito brings flooding in Lopez, Quezon Motorists navigate a flooded street caused by the overflowing Talolong River in Lopez, Quezon, Tuesday. Weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas brought by the moderate to heavy rainfall as Tropical depression Pepito moves towards Northern and Central Luzon. Photo courtesy of Donald Daria

Getting ready for TD Pepito A fisherman secures his boat along the shores of Manila Bay in Baseco Compound, Manila on Tuesday. Metro Manila is placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1 as Tropical Depression Pepito is expected to make landfall in Aurora on Tuesday evening. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

OVP launches community learning hub in Pasig Vice President Leni Robredo speaks with students at the OVP Community Learning Hub in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City during its official opening on Monday. The Community Learning hub, which is part of the OVP’s BAYANIHAN e-SKWELA project, was established in partnership with the City of Pasig, JCI Manila, Ligaya ng Panginoon-Youth and PLDT Enterprise, to support learners in their studies by providing free access to internet, computers, gadgets and tutors. OVP Handout

Tropical storm signals raised in parts of Luzon A vendor goes about his business in Parañaque City on Tuesday despite a weather disturbance in the country. 'Pepito' intensified into a tropical storm on Tuesday morning as it moves towards Aurora-Isabela area at 25 kph, according to PAGASA. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Landslide in Payatas, Quezon City Residents check an area damaged by a landslide last October 15, in Lower Sampaguita, Barangay Payatas A in Quezon City in this photo taken on Tuesday. The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) has declared the slope a danger zone and advised affected residents to relocate immediately as heavy rains continue to affect Metro Manila due to tropical storm Pepito. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

San Juan City readies for possible 'Pepito' evacuees Workers disinfect the premises of the San Juan City Central Gym as tents are readied for possible evacuees due to tropical storm 'Pepito', on Tuesday. 'Pepito' is forecast to make landfall in Aurora Tuesday evening. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News