THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 19, 2023

Biden takes sides on Mideast situation US President Joe Biden (left) looks on during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team'. Miriam Alster, EPA-EFE/pool

BSKE campaign begins Candidates and supporters hold campaign sorties in Barangay Bagong Silangan in Quezon City on Thursday, at the start of the official 10-day campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) scheduled on October 30. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

BSKE is the latest talk of the town Supporters and campaigners of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) candidates put up campaign posters and hand out leaflets at Barangay Immaculate Conception in Quezon City on Thursday. More than 1.4 million candidates are vying for seats in 42,027 barangays, the smallest unit in the country's political system. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

ICEJ, Filipino-Jewish community show solidarity with Israel Members of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) and the Filipino-Jewish community offer prayers and flowers in solidarity with Israel at the Philippine-Israel Friendship Marker at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Thursday. Hamas launched attacks unprecedented in scale on Israeli towns on October 7, trigging massive retaliatory strikes from Israel, resulting in thousands of more deaths in the long-running conflict. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News