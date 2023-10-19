Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 19, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 20 2023 12:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Biden takes sides on Mideast situation US President Joe Biden (left) looks on during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team'. Miriam Alster, EPA-EFE/pool BSKE campaign begins Candidates and supporters hold campaign sorties in Barangay Bagong Silangan in Quezon City on Thursday, at the start of the official 10-day campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) scheduled on October 30. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News BSKE is the latest talk of the town Supporters and campaigners of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) candidates put up campaign posters and hand out leaflets at Barangay Immaculate Conception in Quezon City on Thursday. More than 1.4 million candidates are vying for seats in 42,027 barangays, the smallest unit in the country's political system. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News ICEJ, Filipino-Jewish community show solidarity with Israel Members of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) and the Filipino-Jewish community offer prayers and flowers in solidarity with Israel at the Philippine-Israel Friendship Marker at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Thursday. Hamas launched attacks unprecedented in scale on Israeli towns on October 7, trigging massive retaliatory strikes from Israel, resulting in thousands of more deaths in the long-running conflict. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Soldiers at the border Israeli soldiers stand in formation while being addressed by the defense minister near the Gaza border, on Thursday. More than 3,500 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian Health authority since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion. Air Sultan, EPA-EFE Read More: Israel Gaza Mideast Biden Netanyahu Hamas BSKE2023 Halalan2023 BSKE barangay Sangguniang Kabataan election campaign Israel Gaza Hamas Palestine ICEJ International Christian Embassy Jerusalem Filipino-Jewish Community Philippine-Israel Friendship Marker Israel Israel Hamas conflict Hamas Gaza /news/10/19/23/nasa-40-bahay-nasunog-sa-zamboanga-city/video/news/10/19/23/campaign-period-for-barangay-sk-polls-kicks-off/video/business/10/19/23/philippine-shares-deepen-losses-to-close-at-6219/entertainment/10/19/23/krystal-mejes-stunned-by-best-actress-win-in-paris-film-awards/video/overseas/10/19/23/drone-footage-shows-flattened-buildings-debris-near-gaza