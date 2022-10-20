Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 20, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 20 2022 11:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. New lights for San Juanico Bridge The San Juanico Bridge displays its new lights as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graces the ceremonial switch-on of the San Juanico Aesthetic Lighting Project on Thursday. The 2.16 km bridge, which links the provinces of Samar and Leyte, was built during the administration of the President’s father, the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and was funded by Japan’s War Reparations Program. OPS handout International conference on Hallyu in South Korea Penn State University professor Sam Richards gives a lecture at an international conference on Hallyu, with scholars and artists from 17 nations attending in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 20, 2022. Hallyu refers to the Korean Wave or the phenomenal growth of Korean culture that accompanied the rise in interest on K-pop music, K-dramas, and Korean movies. Yonhap/EPA-EFE Muslim cemetery prepares for November 1 Maintenance workers start cleaning the tomb at the Manila Islamic cemetery on Thursday ahead of All Saints Day. Some Muslims visit the graves of their loved ones on November 1, despite All Saints Day being a holiday observed by the Catholic faithful. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Swiss air force holds event at Europe's highest air force firing range A paratrooper of the Swiss air force performs during the annual live fire event over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, on Wednesday. At an altitude of 2,200 meters above sea level, spectators attended a unique aviation display performed at the highest air force firing range in Europe. Fabrici Coffrini, AFP Space-themed 'Mega and Bright' display ushers in Christmas season Children enjoy the space-themed Christmas display called Mega and Bright during its opening at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. A variety of activities and programs are lined up with the mall chain as the Christmas season approaches. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr. San Juanico Bridge lighting All Saints Day Muslims holiday cemetery November 1 Swiss Air Force Switzerland Axalp Bernese Oberland live fire event aviation display Mega and Bright SM Megamall Christmas display Christmas season /entertainment/10/21/22/maxene-on-separation-endings-can-be-beautiful-too/entertainment/10/20/22/ellie-goulding-set-to-release-comeback-single-next-year/news/10/20/22/tropical-depression-obet-expected-to-leave-ph-saturday/news/10/20/22/lazo-is-new-pdea-chief/news/10/20/22/imee-marcos-p26-b-ayuda-para-sa-matatanda-mahirap-hanapan-ng-pondo