THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 19, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

MRT-3 increases passenger capacity Commuters undergo security and health check as they take the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) at the Quezon Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday. The transportation department increased the passenger capacity of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-3 from 13 percent (51 pax per train car, 153 passengers per train set,) to 30 percent (124 pax per train car, 372 passengers per train set) to accommodate more commuters as public transportation remain limited under general community quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Group questions proposed water rate hike Members of Water Is Life Network hold a protest on Monday outside the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System headquarters in Quezon City to oppose the impending water rate hike. The group raised concern on the proposed water rate hike that was brought up during the public consultation on the East Bay Water Supply Project of the MWCI and AMA Bulk Water Supply Project, citing possible impacts to consumers already burdened by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Pandemic drug haul in the north Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency officers torch about 165 kilos of dried marijuana bricks and plants amounting to P20 million at Camp Bado Dangwa in La Trinidad, Benguet on Monday. The cache of cannabis plant is part of the illegal drugs haul seized in raids in the last six months during the pandemic. Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

No reservation A caretaker sidelines as a snack vendor while on duty at a Quezon City bus terminal, which remains closed on Monday because of the pandemic. Only a limited number of provincial bus routes have been allowed to operate due to quarantine restrictions in different destinations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News