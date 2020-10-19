Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 19, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 20 2020 12:12 AM | Updated as of Oct 20 2020 12:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the day's big stories in photos. MRT-3 increases passenger capacity Commuters undergo security and health check as they take the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) at the Quezon Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday. The transportation department increased the passenger capacity of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-3 from 13 percent (51 pax per train car, 153 passengers per train set,) to 30 percent (124 pax per train car, 372 passengers per train set) to accommodate more commuters as public transportation remain limited under general community quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Group questions proposed water rate hike Members of Water Is Life Network hold a protest on Monday outside the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System headquarters in Quezon City to oppose the impending water rate hike. The group raised concern on the proposed water rate hike that was brought up during the public consultation on the East Bay Water Supply Project of the MWCI and AMA Bulk Water Supply Project, citing possible impacts to consumers already burdened by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Pandemic drug haul in the north Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency officers torch about 165 kilos of dried marijuana bricks and plants amounting to P20 million at Camp Bado Dangwa in La Trinidad, Benguet on Monday. The cache of cannabis plant is part of the illegal drugs haul seized in raids in the last six months during the pandemic. Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News No reservation A caretaker sidelines as a snack vendor while on duty at a Quezon City bus terminal, which remains closed on Monday because of the pandemic. Only a limited number of provincial bus routes have been allowed to operate due to quarantine restrictions in different destinations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Thai protesters carry on amid gov't threats Pro-democracy activists wave mobile phones with lights on during a demonstration at Kaset intersection, suburbs of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday. Thai authorities worked Monday to stem a growing tide of protests calling for the prime minister to resign by threatening to censor news coverage, raiding a publishing house and attempting to block the Telegram messaging app used by demonstrators. Sakchai Lalit, AP Read More: COVID-19 COVID-19 quarantine General Community Quarantine commuters DOTr GCQ IATF-EID MRT-3 Manila Water Water is Life Network water rate hike illegal drugs Baguio marijuana bus transportation Thailand protest prime minister unrest government free press democracy coronavirus /business/10/20/20/antitrust-watchdog-oks-rockwell-tgn-and-nepwell-joint-venture/entertainment/10/20/20/paano-nangyari-even-vice-ganda-didnt-recognize-angeline-quintos-voice-in-hide-and-sing/sports/10/20/20/pba-tautuaa-ready-to-be-more-assertive-for-san-miguel/sports/10/20/20/boxing-team-lakays-adiwang-bats-for-loma-lopez-rematch/sports/10/20/20/legendary-chinese-army-basketball-team-quits