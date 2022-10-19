THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 19, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Taiwanese military holds live fire exercise Munitions explode during a Taiwanese military live fire exercise in Penghu, Taiwan on Wednesday. The Taiwanese military held the live fire drill amid military tension between China and Taiwan. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Christmas lanterns made from discarded bottles Reynaldo Magkilat, 69, works on a handcrafted Christmas lantern made of used polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles which he sells for P30 each, in front of a school in Quezon City on Wednesday. The dominantly Christian country is known for celebrating the longest Christmas in the world with Filipinos decorating for the holiday season as early as September. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Getting ready for full in-person classes in public schools A man fetches a student from the Pinaglabanan Elementary School after the morning shift, in San Juan City on Wednesday. Public schools are mandated to transition to 5-day in-person classes starting Nov. 2, while private schools are allowed to implement blended and distance learning, according to the Department of Education. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Christmas starts now in Greenfield District People take photos with Santa Claus during the launch of “A Christmas for Generations” at the Greenfield District Central Park in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The event commenced with the traditional Christmas tree lighting and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News