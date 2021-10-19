THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 19, 2021

White handkerchiefs pay tribute to Brazil's 600,000 COVID deaths A member of the non-governmental organization Rio de Paz places white handkerchiefs that symbolize farewell, to pay tribute to Brazil's 600,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims, next to the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil on Monday. Brazil's death toll is second highest in the world after the United States. Adriano Machado, Reuters

Health workers protest government deal with Pharmally Doctors and other health professionals hold a motorcade along T.M. Kalaw in Manila on Tuesday, to protest the government's deals with Pharmally Corporation. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee had found that the government bought face masks from Pharmally at P27.72 and that it had supplied near expiry face shields and COVID-19 test kits. ABS-CBN News

Early cemetery visitors face strict security checks A member of the Manila Police District Multiplier Alliance guarding the entrance of the Manila North Cemetery on Tuesday uses an unorthodox way of checking a bottle brought by a visitor to the cemetery for alcohol content. Many people are visiting their departed loved ones ahead of All Saints Day and All Souls Day after the government mandated the closure of cemeteries nationwide from Oct. 29 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. ABS-CBN News

Christmas shoppers flock to market as NCR placed under looser quarantine level People flock to the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City to buy Christmas decorations on Tuesday, days after the capital region was placed under the looser quarantine Alert Level 3 which allows for the opening of more business establishments. The alert system currently in place in Metro Manila will be expanded to several areas from Oct. 20, according to Malacañang, as authorities look to open up more business around the country amid the pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Lower alert level brings more customers to artist vendors An artist works on a painting before selling it to customers at the Rajah Sulayman Park in Malate, Manila on Tuesday. Vendors say the easing of NCR to Alert Level 3 resulted in a slight increase in their income, as more people from different parts of the region flock to the area. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News