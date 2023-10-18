THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 18, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Searching for survivors EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic content



A Palestinian woman reacts as others rush to look for victims in the rubble of a building following a rocket strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza on October 8. Mahmud Hams, AFP

Mourning for victims of Kibbutz Kfar Aza attack Relatives mourn near the graves of five family members of the Kutz family during their funeral in Gan Yavne, Israel, on Tuesday. The five family members: parents Aviv and Livnat and their three children Rotem, Yonatan and Iftach were killed in a Hamas militant attack in their house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023. More than 2,750 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis have been killed according to the IDF and Palestinian health ministry, after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. Abir Sultan, Epa-EFE

At least 200 killed in Gaza hospital airstrike EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic content



People stand over bodies of Palestinians killed in a strike on the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza after they were transported to Al-Shifa hospital, on October 17, 2023. A strike on a hospital compound in the Gaza Strip killed at least 200 people in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory on October 17, sparking widespread condemnation and fury. But Israel's army blamed a rocket misfired by militants in Gaza. Dawood Nemer, AFP

Children pray rosary for unity, world peace Students of Pasig Catholic College join the 'One Million Children Praying the Rosary for Unity and Peace’ campaign at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Pasig City on Wednesday. The worldwide prayer event seeks to pray for world peace and unity among nations through the simultaneous recitation of the Holy Rosary by children from across the world. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Biden meets Netanyahu in Israel Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) greets US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport on Wednesday, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Biden landed in Israel on October 18, on a solidarity visit following Hamas attacks that have led to major Israeli reprisals. Brendan Smialowski, AFP

Group holds indignation protest over Gaza hospital bombing Members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan hold an indignation protest at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Wednesday, to condemn the bombing of a hospital earlier in Gaza that killed at least 500 people. Israel claims the carnage was caused by a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch while Hamas is pointing fingers at an Israeli airstrike. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News