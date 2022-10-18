THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 18, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Children pray the rosary, urged to rely on God during difficult times Students from the San Jose Academy of the Diocese of Caloocan in Manila join the global One Million Children Praying the Rosary on Tuesday. The Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) led the religious event in the Philippines with prayer intention focusing on world peace and unity and the end of pandemic, while encouraging children and adolescents to rely on God during difficult times. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

DILG, PNP present alleged gunman in Percy Lapid slay case Department of the Interior and Local Government Sec. Benhur Abalos talks to Joel Estorial, who authorities say is the suspected gunman in the Percy Lapid slay case, during a press conference in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Tuesday. The PNP is currently on the lookout for three alleged accomplices, including a certain “Orly”, based on Estorial’s supposed confession. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Rushing to meet candle demand for #Undas2022 A factory worker of the DomRose Candle Manufacturing Inc. in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan makes candles in anticipation for the rise in demand for candles on Tuesday for the upcoming Undas or All Saint’s Day. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier in the day signed a document declaring Oct. 31, which falls on a Monday, a special non-working holiday to give Filipinos a 4-day holiday. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Russian jet crash kills at least 13, including children A handout picture made available by the Krasnodar Kray Governor Veniamin Kondratyev shows Russian rescuers gathering debris on the crash site of the Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Su-34 jet crashed at a residential area in Yeysk (Krasnodar Territory), killing at least 13, including three children and injuring 19. Krasnodar Kray Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, handout via EPA-EFE