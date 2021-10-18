Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 18, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2021 11:25 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 18, 2021 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 18, 2021 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 18, 2021 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 18, 2021 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 18, 2021 5

Monitoring Cumbre Vieja's lava flow

Members of the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME)-Technological and Environmental Emergencies Intervention Group (GIETMA) monitor the evolution of a new lava flow, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary island of La Palma in this photo released on October 16. According to experts, “there is no prospect of Cumbre Vieja’s volcanic eruption ending "in the short or medium term" after three-and-a-half weeks of activity. Luismi Ortiz, UME/AFP

Shopping time in Divisoria

People visit market stalls in Divisoria, Manila on Monday. The Inter-Agency Task Force placed the National Capital Region under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 last October 16 until October 31, to give way for the gradual reopening of the economy. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Modular distance learning at Pasay cemetery

Children fill out their worksheets as part of the Department of Education’s modular distance learning approach, on top of a tomb at the Pasay City Public Cemetery on Monday. The DepEd will hold a pilot-testing of limited in-person classes in selected schools starting Nov. 15, 2021, until January 2022. ABS-CBN News

VP Robredo launches Bangsamoro women support group

Vice President Leni Robredo (right) attends the launch of Bangsamoro for Leni, a group of Muslim women supporting her candidacy for president in next year's election, during her visit to Marawi City on Monday. Robredo visited the previously war-torn city as the end of the Marawi siege marks its fourth anniversary on Oct. 23. Handout, OVP

Safe space for mental health awareness opened in Madrid

A woman poses for a photo inside a bathtub, simulating that she is calling her psychologist, in a crying space named 'La Lloreria' to raise awareness about mental health in Madrid, Spain on Sunday. Studies have shown that the pandemic led to an increase in anxiety, post-traumatic stress and symptoms of depression in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus in 2020. Juan Medina, Reuters

Read More:  lava flow   eruption   Cumbre Vieja   volcano   Canary island   La Palma   market   Divisoria   Manila   IATF   COVID19   Alert Level 3   DepEd   distance learning   Pasay City   cemetery   Vice President   Leni Robredo   Bangsamoro for Leni   Muslim   women   Marawi City   elections   Halalan2022   La Lloreria   mental health   Madrid   Spain   anxiety   post-traumatic stress   depression  