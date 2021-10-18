Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 18, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2021 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Monitoring Cumbre Vieja's lava flow Members of the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME)-Technological and Environmental Emergencies Intervention Group (GIETMA) monitor the evolution of a new lava flow, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary island of La Palma in this photo released on October 16. According to experts, “there is no prospect of Cumbre Vieja’s volcanic eruption ending "in the short or medium term" after three-and-a-half weeks of activity. Luismi Ortiz, UME/AFP Shopping time in Divisoria People visit market stalls in Divisoria, Manila on Monday. The Inter-Agency Task Force placed the National Capital Region under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 last October 16 until October 31, to give way for the gradual reopening of the economy. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Modular distance learning at Pasay cemetery Children fill out their worksheets as part of the Department of Education’s modular distance learning approach, on top of a tomb at the Pasay City Public Cemetery on Monday. The DepEd will hold a pilot-testing of limited in-person classes in selected schools starting Nov. 15, 2021, until January 2022. ABS-CBN News VP Robredo launches Bangsamoro women support group Vice President Leni Robredo (right) attends the launch of Bangsamoro for Leni, a group of Muslim women supporting her candidacy for president in next year's election, during her visit to Marawi City on Monday. Robredo visited the previously war-torn city as the end of the Marawi siege marks its fourth anniversary on Oct. 23. Handout, OVP Safe space for mental health awareness opened in Madrid A woman poses for a photo inside a bathtub, simulating that she is calling her psychologist, in a crying space named 'La Lloreria' to raise awareness about mental health in Madrid, Spain on Sunday. Studies have shown that the pandemic led to an increase in anxiety, post-traumatic stress and symptoms of depression in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus in 2020. Juan Medina, Reuters Read More: lava flow eruption Cumbre Vieja volcano Canary island La Palma market Divisoria Manila IATF COVID19 Alert Level 3 DepEd distance learning Pasay City cemetery Vice President Leni Robredo Bangsamoro for Leni Muslim women Marawi City elections Halalan2022 La Lloreria mental health Madrid Spain anxiety post-traumatic stress depression /classified-odd/10/18/21/mga-nitso-sa-davao-de-oro-binutasan/sports/10/18/21/rejuvenated-lebron-lakers-eye-return-to-nba-summit/news/10/18/21/mecq-sa-batanes-pinalawig/news/10/18/21/deped-issues-memo-on-preparations-for-in-person-classes/video/business/10/18/21/ph-shares-eke-out-gains-rise-to-7219