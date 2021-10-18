THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 18, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Monitoring Cumbre Vieja's lava flow Members of the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME)-Technological and Environmental Emergencies Intervention Group (GIETMA) monitor the evolution of a new lava flow, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary island of La Palma in this photo released on October 16. According to experts, “there is no prospect of Cumbre Vieja’s volcanic eruption ending "in the short or medium term" after three-and-a-half weeks of activity. Luismi Ortiz, UME/AFP

Shopping time in Divisoria People visit market stalls in Divisoria, Manila on Monday. The Inter-Agency Task Force placed the National Capital Region under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 last October 16 until October 31, to give way for the gradual reopening of the economy. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Modular distance learning at Pasay cemetery Children fill out their worksheets as part of the Department of Education’s modular distance learning approach, on top of a tomb at the Pasay City Public Cemetery on Monday. The DepEd will hold a pilot-testing of limited in-person classes in selected schools starting Nov. 15, 2021, until January 2022. ABS-CBN News

VP Robredo launches Bangsamoro women support group Vice President Leni Robredo (right) attends the launch of Bangsamoro for Leni, a group of Muslim women supporting her candidacy for president in next year's election, during her visit to Marawi City on Monday. Robredo visited the previously war-torn city as the end of the Marawi siege marks its fourth anniversary on Oct. 23. Handout, OVP