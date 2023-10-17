THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 17, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict urged People rally in support of Palestinians in front of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday. Israel warned of a long but ultimately victorious war against Hamas as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his second visit within days to promise full support after a major attack. Israel is preparing a ground invasion of Hamas-ruled Gaza after the militants' October 7 attack and has been bombarding the blockaded territory for days, with civilians accounting for most victims on both sides. Mandel Ngan, AFP

25-year-old student killed in hazing A photo of 25-year-old hazing victim Ahldryn Bravante is shown by a relative at the Quezon City Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit at Camp Karingal in Quezon City on Tuesday. The QCPD has custody of four persons linked to the initiation rights of the Tau Gamma Phi of the Philippine College of Criminology Chapter at an abandoned building on Sto. Domingo Avenue in Quezon City that led to the death of Bravante. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Clean BSKE campaign pushed Members of the EcoWaste Coalition troop to the COMELEC Headquarters on Tuesday in an effort to encourage candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) to conduct clean and eco-friendly campaigns. They also urged voters to be discerning and support pro-people and pro-environment aspirants, as the 10-day campaign period starts on October 19. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Aid for Gaza remains in Egypt border A truck of a humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip is parked outside Rafah border gate, Egypt on Tuesday. As international mediators continue to push for the passage of aid into Gaza and the exit of foreign nationals fleeing from the conflict, Egypt's border crossing with the Gaza Strip in Rafah remained closed on October 16, with the international aid convoys mostly stationed in the town of Arish some 50km away from Rafah. EPA-EFE