THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 16, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

QC provides Libreng Sakay to commuters Commuters wait for public transport along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday morning, October 16, 2023, as the nationwide transport strike led by Manibela starts. Several agencies and local governments provided free rides to assist commuters. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Fleeing the war, families search for safer grounds A Palestinian boy carries his pet bird in a cage as families leave their homes following an Israeli attack on the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern of Gaza Strip on Sunday. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza on October 8. Mohammed Abed, AFP

Transport workers push for franchise extension, call out corruption Transport group Manibela conducts a jeepney strike en route to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Bureau (LTFRB) headquarters in Quezon City and Mendiola in Manila on October 16, 2023. The group called out alleged corruption within the LTFRB, and asked for the suspension of the implementation of the jeepney modernization program and the extension of the validity of their franchises. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Women march for land rights, food security on World Food Day Members of different grassroots and women’s organizations hold scarecrows as they march along agriculture-related departments in Quezon City on World Food Day, October 16, 2023. The group urged the government to introduce policies that would ensure food security, through policies that would strengthen local food production and provide support to farmers and fishermen. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News