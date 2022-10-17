THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 17, 2022

Flamingo covered in crude oil found in Venezuela This flamingo is covered in crude oil in Maracaibo, Venezuela, in this photo issued on October 15, 2022. The death of a flamingo found by environmentalists covered in oil in Lake Maracaibo, in northwestern Venezuela, set off alarms for activists and authorities in the area to pressure the state-owned PDVSA to clean up a spill of crude oil on the beaches. Henry Chirinos, EPA-EFE

Soldiers honor comrades 5 years after Marawi liberation Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) stationed in Marawi city, honor those who have fallen during the Battle of Marawi during a wreath laying ceremony at Kampo Ranao in Marawi City on Monday. The country commemorates the 5th year of the Marawi liberation ending the 5-month-long Marawi siege on October 17, 2017, following the death of the Maute group leaders a day before. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A cry for cheaper food on World Food Day Multi-sectoral groups hold a protest march toward the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Monday, calling for immediate response to the surge of food prices in the country. The protesters called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also heads the DA, to "prioritize people's right to food amidst the climate and food crises." Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residential building hit by drones in Ukraine A man falls on the ground following a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday, amid the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine. At least two people were reported trapped after Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has been struck four times with drones targeting a residential building and the central train station in Shevchenko district. Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP

Shrinking lake in California Boats are parked at a Shasta Lake marina in Lakehead, California on Sunday. Shasta Lake currently sits at 32 percent of its capacity as drought conditions persist throughout the west. Josh Edelson, AFP