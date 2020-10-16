Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 16 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2020 12:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the big stories today in photos. US candidates debate in separate town hall meetings The dual town halls of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump, who are both running in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, are seen on television monitors at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. The candidates held separate town hall meetings at the same time but in different states as they continued their campaign going in to the last two weeks before the election on November 3. Octavio Jones, Reuters Small victories in the battle against COVID-19 Medical workers celebrate as the last three patients are released from a field hospital at the National Stadium Mane Garrincha, after recuperating from COVID-19, in Brasilia, Brazil on Thursday. Brazil’s death toll from the virus surpassed 150,000, the highest in the region and second only to the United States worldwide. Eraldo Peres, AP Neither sun nor rain Workers on scaffoldings paint the tower of an Iglesia Ni Cristo church in Pandacan, Manila on Friday. Despite the COVID-19 situation, construction workers following IATF safety protocols are allowed to work. ABS-CBN News Baby River laid to rest Detained activist Reina Mae Nasino, clad in a full PPE and bound in handcuffs, is surrounded by heavily armed Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) personnel during the funeral of her daughter River at the Manila North Cemetery on Friday. The BJMP’s actions during River's wake and funeral have earned widespread criticism over “cruel” treatment of Nacino. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Clashes erupt, as police disperse Thailand protesters Pro-democracy demonstrators face water canons as police try to disperse them from their protest venue in Bangkok, Friday. Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has rejected calls for his resignation as his government steps up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency. Gemunu Amarasinghe, AP Read More: US election November 3 Trump Biden Republican Democrat Brazil coronavirus COVID-19 recovery hospital health coronavirus COVID-19 construction workers Iglesia Ni Cristo church Baby River Reina Mae Nasino Baby River funeral BJMP Manilla North Cemetery Thailand protest pro-democracy Prayut CHan-O cha /overseas/10/17/20/retired-french-surgeon-faces-312-pedophilia-and-abuse-charges/overseas/10/16/20/what-happens-when-covid-19-meets-toxic-air-india-is-about-to-find-out/overseas/10/16/20/as-motorcade-rolls-by-thai-royal-family-glimpses-the-peoples-discontent/news/10/16/20/residential-area-sa-cainta-nasunog/news/10/16/20/deputy-speakership-offer-to-cayetano-still-stands-velasco