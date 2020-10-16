THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 16 2020

US candidates debate in separate town hall meetings The dual town halls of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump, who are both running in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, are seen on television monitors at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. The candidates held separate town hall meetings at the same time but in different states as they continued their campaign going in to the last two weeks before the election on November 3. Octavio Jones, Reuters

Small victories in the battle against COVID-19 Medical workers celebrate as the last three patients are released from a field hospital at the National Stadium Mane Garrincha, after recuperating from COVID-19, in Brasilia, Brazil on Thursday. Brazil’s death toll from the virus surpassed 150,000, the highest in the region and second only to the United States worldwide. Eraldo Peres, AP

Neither sun nor rain Workers on scaffoldings paint the tower of an Iglesia Ni Cristo church in Pandacan, Manila on Friday. Despite the COVID-19 situation, construction workers following IATF safety protocols are allowed to work. ABS-CBN News

Baby River laid to rest Detained activist Reina Mae Nasino, clad in a full PPE and bound in handcuffs, is surrounded by heavily armed Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) personnel during the funeral of her daughter River at the Manila North Cemetery on Friday. The BJMP’s actions during River's wake and funeral have earned widespread criticism over “cruel” treatment of Nacino. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News