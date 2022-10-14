THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 14, 2022

It floods Down Under, too Rescue workers navigate through floodwater in Maribyrnong, Melbourne, Australia on Friday. Residents have been instructed to leave Maribyrnong in Melbourne's inner west as hundreds of low-lying properties are under threat from major flooding. Erik Anderson, EPA-EFE

iPhone 14 official launch in the Philippines People troop to the Power Mac Center in Makati for the launch of the new iPhone 14 at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. The latest model of the popular mobile phone, with prices starting at P61,000, was timed to officially launch in the country at the stroke of midnight on the 14th of October. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

South Korea reacts to North's missile launch People watch the news at a transport station in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea, and about 170 artillery shots into maritime "buffer zones" set under a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction. South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea violated an inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement by firing artillery shots into buffer zones. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

World Bank urged to distance from fossil fuel projects Climate and energy campaigners hold a rally in front of the World Bank Headquarters at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Friday to protest the bank’s lending policies that affect the climate. The group called on the World Bank to refrain from financing fossil fuel projects and cancel the fossil fuel debts of developing countries. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Handwashing a key factor in disease prevention Students and guests wave their hands for the camera before the start of activities marking Global Handwashing Day at the Marikina Elementary School on Friday. Observed internationally every 15th of October, the event aims to promote handwashing to become a habit to prevent diseases. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News