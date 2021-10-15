THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 15, 2021

Fountaining at Kilauea summit caldera in Hawaii This image courtesy of the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava fountaining activity from the western vent in Halema‘uma‘u, within Kīlauea summit caldera, viewed at dusk on October 10, 2021 in Hawaii. Only the western half of the lake surface is active; the eastern half is covered by a cooling, solidified crust. B. Carr, US Geological Survey AFP

Pasig inoculates minors vs COVID-19 Children line up to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City General Hospital on Friday. The Philippine government started the inoculation of minors aged 12 to 17 on October 15, prioritizing those with comorbidities like heart, kidney, and respiratory problems. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

46 killed in Taiwan residential building fire A Taoist priest holds a ceremony for the victims after a fire broke out in a residential building in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. At least 46 people were confirmed dead and 41 other injured after a fire razed through the 40-year-old residential building. I-Hwa Cheng, Reuters

Queen Elizabeth gets newest wax incarnation An artist applies final touches on a new waxwork of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, Britain on Thursday. The new waxwork is the latest of 23 creations of the queen by the famous wax museum. Phil Noble, Reuters

Teens in Pasig get COVID-19 vaccine A health worker talks to a child before his inoculation with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the vaccine rollout for children with comorbidities, in Pasig City on Friday. The inoculation of minors started in Metro Manila for 12- to 17-year-olds with comorbidities to protect more people against more infectious coronavirus variants. Pasig City PIO handout/Reuters