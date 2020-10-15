THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 15 2020

Seeking gov't subsidy in the time of COVID-19 Women farmers along with peasant groups picket in front of the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Thursday to demand immediate aid and production subsidy for farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The protest action coincides with the observance of the 12th United Nations International Day of Rural Women, which aims to highlight the critical role of rural women, including indigenous women, in agricultural and rural development, food security and in addressing poverty. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Thailand declares state of emergency, bans mass gathering Motorists ride past riot police in Bangkok on Thursday, after Thailand issued an emergency decree following an anti-government rally the previous day. The Thai government declared a state of emergency, including a ban on gatherings of more than four people, following a series of pro-democracy protests that drew thousands . AFP

Catching kangkong Farmers unload their harvest of water spinach from Laguna Lake along Brgy. San Vicente in Angono, Rizal on Thursday. The farmers sell the water spinach for P28 per bundle to independent buyers, who then sell it to various markets. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Manggahan East Bank Road widening continues Laborers continue working on a portion of a concrete divider at a road-widening project at the Manggahan East Bank Road in Cainta, Rizal on Thursday. Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Thursday said contractors have been “openly” talking behind the back of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and lawmakers who have been asking for kickbacks. In a pre-recorded address shown late night of Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte scored the DPWH for supposed rampant corruption. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Army opens molecular laboratory in Fort Bonifacio A military personnel works at the newly opened Philippine Army molecular laboratory in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Thursday. The facility, which can accommodate 90 samples a day for reverse transcription-polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) COVID-19 testing, will be manned by members of the army with medical backgrounds. Lab services are available for army personnel and their dependents, civilian human resources, and other authorized civilians. ABS-CBN News

Finishing touches before Manila North Cemetery closes Men repaint the Sacred Heart monument near the entrance of the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. Filipinos have begun visiting their dead loved ones a few weeks before the country closes cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria during Undas as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News