THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 13, 2023

Mideast conflict: Laying the dead to rest Relatives of 22-year-old Israeli-Irish woman Kim Damti mourn during her funeral on Thursday at a cemetery in Gedera, Israel. Damti was one of the 260 people killed by Hamas militants when they infiltrated a music festival near the border with Gaza in the early morning of October 7. More than 1,200 Israelis have been killed and over 3,000 others injured since the Islamist movement Hamas launched attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip. More than 4,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in both Gaza and Israel since the conflict erupted, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

Students in Manila feel earthquake Students from Manuel Araullo High School leave their classroom after an earthquake was felt in Manila on Friday. A magnitude 5 earthquake hit Batangas on Friday morning and shook buildings in Metro Manila and other areas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. ABS-CBN News

Artisans at work An exhibitor (R) demonstrates weaving techniques while local musicians (L) perform at the Likhang Habi Market Fair, an exposition of various handicraft industry artisans and vendors at a mall in Makati City on Friday. The exhibition aims to showcase endemic fabrics and textiles and promote artisan handcrafted designs ranging from clothing to personal accessories. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Pilgrims flock to Shrine of Fatima in Portugal The statue of Our Lady of Fatima is carried along during a procession on the second day of the annual international pilgrimage to the Shrine of Fatima, Portugal on Friday. This year's Fatima Pilgrimage takes place on October 12 and 13. Paulo Cunha, EPA-EFE