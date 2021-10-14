THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 14, 2021

Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi holds real life Squid Games Cosplayers pose for a photo as they participate in a "Squid game" at the Korean Cultural Center, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. The KCC selected 15 participants, among online registrants to play games made popular by the Korean series ‘Squid Games” - Red light green light, Dalgona candy challenge, Marbles game, Ddakji Game sans the violence. Vidhyaa Chandramohan, Reuters

Flooding in Calasiao, Pangasinan Motorists navigate the flooded streets of Calasiao, Pangasinan on Thursday, after heavy rains brought by severe tropical storm Maring caused massive flooding in the area. Water level of Pantal-Sinocalan River remains above alarm level stage, but is expected to recede slowly according to the Final Flood Bulletin for Agno River issued by weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of Vice Mayor Mesina, LGU Calasiao

Sydney eases COVID-19 restrictions, reopens recreational facilities A child looks at fish at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium on the venue's first day of re-opening, following an extended closure due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown orders, in Sydney, Australia, Thursday. New South Wales eased its COVID-19 restrictions allowing fully vaccinated citizens to visit recreational facilities such as zoos, aquariums, sports stadiums, showgrounds, racecourses, motor racing tracks and theme parks. Loren Elliott, Reuters

Youth urged to register for 2022 election Young voters board a jeepney as part of the“Byaheng Bagong Botante” campaign along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday, to illustrate the challenges faced by youth voters to register for the 2022 election. The campaign, launched by members of Akbayan Youth, aims to provide free transportation service to encourage more Filipino youth to exercise their right to vote for next year’s national polls. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

IATF eases COVID restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign travelers Foreign passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on Thursday. Inbound travelers from "green lanes" who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine upon arrival while fully vaccinated foreign nationals are required to present a negative RT-PCR result taken within 72 hours prior departure from country of origin. ABS-CBN News

Cinemas prepare for reopening on October 16 Members of a sanitation team disinfect and clean the newly retrofitted cinemas of the Eastwood Mall on Thursday in Quezon City. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (IATF) has allowed the reopening of cinemas at 30% capacity for fully vaccinated viewers as Metro Manila shifts to Alert Level 3 starting October 16. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News