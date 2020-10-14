THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 14 2020

Getting ready for heavy rain Motorcycle riders buy raincoats from vendors along Batasan Road in Quezon City as heavy rains drench parts of Metro Manila, Wednesday. State weather bureau PAGASA issued warnings of moderate to heavy rains and possible floodings in flood-prone areas as tropical storm Ofel affects parts of the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Biggest mural altar in honor of COVID-19 frontliners The Diocese of Novaliches unveils the biggest mural altar in the Philippines at the Our Lady of Fatima Urduja in Caloocan City as tribute to the passion and selflessness of COVID-19 frontliners during a Mass celebrated by Bishop Roberto Gaa D.D on Tuesday evening. The mural, which depicts the "Miracle of the Sun" also known as the "Miracle of the Fatima", was commissioned by parish priest Father Aristeo de Leon in collaboration with the Art Attack Group. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Losing River Political detainee Reina Mae Nasino and representatives of the National Union of People’s Lawyers arrive at the wake of 3-month old baby River at a funeral home in Pandacan, Manila City on Wednesday. Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 47 Judge Paulino Gallegos granted the request of Nasino for a furlough to visit the wake of her baby who died last Oct. 9, 2020 due to pneumonia. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Good deed for the day An elderly woman receives tilapia for free from fishermen along the banks of Pasig river on Wednesday. The rest of the fishermen’s catch were to be sorted before being delivered and sold in various wet markets. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

'Ofel' adds to commuters' challenges Commuters wearing face shields wait for a ride home in front of the Kartilya ng Katipunan monument, just outside the Manila City hall, on Wednesday. The difficulty in catching a ride due to the reduced capacity of public transport vehicles was compounded by the rains brought by Tropical Depression Ofel. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Pro-democracy protests in Bangkok Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather outside Government House during a rally in Bangkok Wednesday, anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ouster of a military dictatorship. The ongoing protests are calling for a new constitution, the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and the dissolution of parliament. Sakchai Lalit, AP