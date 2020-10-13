THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 13 2020

'Stop politicking, address 2021 budget' Protesters picket outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday, in time with the special session on the 2021 budget delayed by the speakership row between Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco. The protesters called on the lawmakers to stop the political in-fighting and immediately address the budget needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Velasco sits as House Speaker House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco gestures as he listens to statements of support during the special session of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday, after 186 lawmakers voted to ratify his election as Speaker at the Celebrity Sports Plaza on October 12, 2020. Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano announced his resignation as House Speaker through Facebook, while the Velasco camp holds its session at the House of Representatives. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Hong Kong prepares for Tropical Storm Nangka Storm clouds gather over the skyline of Hong Kong island as Tropical Storm Nangka passes on Tuesday. Hong Kong authorities raised the "typhoon signal 8" warning, closing down offices and some public transport as a precaution. Peter Parks, AFP

QC fire displaces 24 families Residents douse water to put out a fire that hit a residential area along Kasunduan Street in Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City on Tuesday. The fire, which was declared fire out at 2:33 p.m., displaced 24 families, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

After the dust has settled President Rodrigo Duterte (left most) meets with ousted Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (seated right) and newly-installed House leader Lord Allan Velasco (standing, left) at the Malacañang Golf club in Malacañang Park on Tuesday. In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said, "In the course of the meeting, the two Representatives agreed to work together as one majority in order to ensure the timely passage of the 2021 budget and other priority legislation of the Duterte administration.” Also in the meeting were Senator Bong Go, (standing, right) and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea (not in photo). Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo

Collecting leaves by the floodway A man collects leaves and branches from trees by the bank of the Manggahan Floodway in Pasig City on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Tuesday. The floodway was built in 1986 to reduce overflowing of the Pasig River during the rainy season. But shoreline houses have reduced the effectiveness of the floodway over the years. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN