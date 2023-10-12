THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 12, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Airstrikes continue in Gaza Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 12, 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. Washington urged Israel to show restraint in its response to Hamas' surprise attack -- the worst in the country's 75-year history -- which Israeli forces said killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians. In Gaza, officials have reported more than 1,200 people killed in Israel's uninterrupted campaign of air and artillery strikes, while the UN said more than 338,000 people have been displaced. Ibrahim Hams, AFP

Man grieves for a child killed in Gaza EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic content



A man reacts as he holds the wrapped body of a child about to be buried at a cemetery in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, after a family was killed in an Israeli air strike. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based Islamists. The death toll from the shock cross-border assault by Hamas militants rose to 1,200, making it the deadliest attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials reported more than 900 people killed as Israel pounded the territory with air strikes. Said Khatib, AFP

Preparing for Kathmandu's Dashain festival Nepalese artist Ravi Kumar Pandit puts final touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, the mother of Power and Prosperity, for the upcoming Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday. The festival, which commemorates a victory of the gods over the wicked demons and is considered the longest and the most auspicious festival, will start on October 15. Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

Senate investigates maritime accident off Bajo de Masinloc Survivors of FFB Drearyn, a fishing boat rammed by an oil tanker off Bajo de Masinloc, appear before an investigation called by the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones in Pasay City on Thursday. Three fishermen were killed in the maritime incident that occurred on October 2. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News