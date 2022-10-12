THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 12, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Thailand holds cremation for nursery attack victims A monk touches the coffin of a victim of the nursery mass shooting during the cremation ceremony in Na Klang in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Tuesday evening. Nineteen out of the 36 victims killed during the October 6 massacre were cremated at the Wat Rat Samakee temple in the Na Klang district as members of the community bid their last goodbye during the funeral sponsored by the royal household. Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

Commemorating Bali attack 20 years later Relatives of victims of the 2002 Bali bombings mourn in front of the 2002 Bali Bombing Memorial monument on the 20th anniversary of the attack, in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday. The 12 October 2002 terrorist attacks in Kuta claimed the lives of 202 people, including 88 Australians. Made Nagi, EPA-EFE

Norwegian ship Statsraad Lemkuhl in Manila to promote sustainability The 108-year-old Norwegian ship Statsraad Lemkuhl arrives at the Port of Manila on Wednesday, as part of its One Ocean Expedition to raise awareness on the importance of oceans in achieving sustainable development. The ship’s visit coincides with the first Norway-Philippines Maritime and Energy Conference in Makati which aims to promote sustainability and innovation in both maritime and energy sectors. ABS-CBN News

Readying for the APEC summit in Bangkok Workers do gardening outside the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit 2022, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be attending the summit that will bring together world leaders from 21 member nations on Nov. 18-19. Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE