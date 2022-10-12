Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 12, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 13 2022 12:05 AM | Updated as of Oct 13 2022 12:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Thailand holds cremation for nursery attack victims A monk touches the coffin of a victim of the nursery mass shooting during the cremation ceremony in Na Klang in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Tuesday evening. Nineteen out of the 36 victims killed during the October 6 massacre were cremated at the Wat Rat Samakee temple in the Na Klang district as members of the community bid their last goodbye during the funeral sponsored by the royal household. Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP Commemorating Bali attack 20 years later Relatives of victims of the 2002 Bali bombings mourn in front of the 2002 Bali Bombing Memorial monument on the 20th anniversary of the attack, in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday. The 12 October 2002 terrorist attacks in Kuta claimed the lives of 202 people, including 88 Australians. Made Nagi, EPA-EFE Norwegian ship Statsraad Lemkuhl in Manila to promote sustainability The 108-year-old Norwegian ship Statsraad Lemkuhl arrives at the Port of Manila on Wednesday, as part of its One Ocean Expedition to raise awareness on the importance of oceans in achieving sustainable development. The ship’s visit coincides with the first Norway-Philippines Maritime and Energy Conference in Makati which aims to promote sustainability and innovation in both maritime and energy sectors. ABS-CBN News Readying for the APEC summit in Bangkok Workers do gardening outside the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit 2022, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be attending the summit that will bring together world leaders from 21 member nations on Nov. 18-19. Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE Humanoid meets Emirati in Dubai expo The world's most advanced humanoid shaped robot 'Ameca' looks to an Emirati man at the Dubai Future Forum on Wednesday at the museum of the Future in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The annual Dubai Future Forum, hosted by the Dubai Future Foundation, is convening over 400 of the world's top futurists in Dubai to anticipate challenges, imagine opportunities, share foresight, and shape the future, according to organizers. Ali Haider, EPA-EFE Read More: Thailand cremation nursery attack victims Bali bombings 20th anniversary Kuta Bali Norwegian ship Statsraad Lemkuh sustainability Manila One Ocean Expedition APEC Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok Thailand humanoid Emirati Dubai expo Ameca Dubai Future Forum /video/spotlight/10/13/22/gobyerno-dapat-protektahan-ang-mga-peryodista-nujp-sec-gen/overseas/10/13/22/biden-to-prioritize-china-competition-amid-russia/overseas/10/13/22/uk-hospitals-told-to-prioritize-blood-due-to-shortage/news/10/13/22/walangpasok-sa-oktubre-13-dahil-sa-bagyong-maymay/news/10/12/22/senate-panel-passes-p89-b-budget-for-office-of-the-president