THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 13, 2021

Philippine Navy saves residents in flood-hit La Union town Dive team of the Naval Forces Northern Luzon rescue residents in Barangay Sucoc Sur, Luna, La Union on Tuesday. More than 4,000 families were forced to evacuate after severe tropical storm Maring caused massive flooding, flashfloods and landslides in Luzon, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Navy

Nagtahan bridge under repair Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) repair the damaged portion of Nagtahan Bridge-south bound in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Wednesday. Heavy vehicles are advised to take alternate routes while repair and strengthening works on the 467.85-meter standard reinforced concrete bridge structure is ongoing. ABS-CBN News

Search and retrieval operation after landslide in Baguio Police and fire department personnel carry the remains of one of the missing children during the search and retrieval operations at Barangay Dominican-Mirador in Baguio City Wednesday. The remains of Thalia Kassidee Ocampo, 4, and Jodi Rose Tulipas, 12, were found after their house was buried in a landslide due to the heavy rains brought by severe tropical storm Maring. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Barge runs aground in Nasugbu, Batangas Residents look at a damaged barge that ran aground off the coast of Barangay Wawa in Nasugbu, Batangas on Wednesday morning. A total of 24 crew members of the barge were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and were brought to an isolation facility for monitoring as part of COVID-19 protocols. Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Malaybalay PNP presents seized explosives Police Master Sgt. Gilbert Melendez of the PNP explosives and ordnance unit presents to reporters on Tuesday 1,026 pieces of dynamite found by Army soldiers in Sitio Malinao, Barangay Kalasungay, Malaybalay City last October 8. Authorities said a former rebel led the soldiers to the location of the alleged NPA cache. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Fire hits 4-story residential building in Tondo, Manila Firemen secure a 4-story residential apartment building hit by fire in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire broke out around 12:28 pm and was declared under control at 1:03 pm. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News