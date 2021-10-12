THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 12, 2021

After 'Maring,' swan boats can't keep afloat in Baguio City A member of the Baguio Tourist Police checks submerged boats at the Burnham Park in Baguio City on Tuesday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as severe tropical storm Maring, which is moving westward at 25 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with 125 kph gusts, is forecast to bring heavy rainfall in Northern Luzon. Photo courtesy of Baguio Tourist Police

LOOK: Talaandig tribe costume seen at US Indigenous Peoples’ Day festival Lynn Freiedman and Jessica Salga of Brooklyn pose for a portrait as they wear traditional costumes of the Talaandig tribe of Bukidnon, Philippines as they attend an Indigenous Peoples' Day festival on Randall's Island in New York City, New York, U.S., Monday. US President Joe Biden declared October 11 the Columbus Day or the Indigenous Peoples’ Day a national holiday. Mike Segar, Reuters

Residents evacuate home amid massive flooding in parts of Northern Luzon Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes near a swollen river following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Maring in Gonzaga town, Cagayan province. In this handout photo taken on October 11, 2021 and received on Tuesday from the Gonzaga Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, a young boy is seen crossing the river while holding on to a rope. Calls for help flooded social media on Monday and Tuesday, as flood ravaged parts of the province. Gonzaga MDRRMO

PH Coast Guard rescue residents amid flooding in Brooke’s Point, Palawan Members of the Philippine Coast Guard assist residents of Sitio Lada, Barangay Pangobilian in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, and evacuated them to safety as heavy rains brought by tropical storm Maring caused rivers to swell on Tuesday morning. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is currently validating 9 reported deaths, including 4 from a flashflood in Narra, Palawan, due to the weather disturbance. Brooke’s Point MDRRMO/ Philippine Coast Guard

Big waves damage a boat in Baseco as Maring as Luzon feels effects of Maring Residents secure a damaged boat at the breakwater in Baseco, Manila on Tuesday. Rough to very rough seas condition were observed in the western seaboards of central and southern Luzon caused by the strong gale-force winds brought by severe tropical storm Maring. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Kim Jong Un watches demo flight at defense development expo opening This picture taken on Monday and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Tuesday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd-R) watching a demonstration flight during the opening ceremony of the defense development exhibition "Self-Defense-2021" in Pyongyang. The event marks the 76th birthday of the ruling Workers’ Party which South Korean media reported as the first such event held by North Korea. STR / various sources / AFP