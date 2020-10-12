THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 12, 2020

Fishermen rescued as heavy flooding hits Central Vietnam A military helicopter rescues sailors of a submerged ship at Cua Viet Port in Quang Tri province, Vietnam, Sunday. Heavy flooding in Vietnam’s central provinces killed at least 17 people with more than a dozen still missing according to its state media. Ho Cau, VNA via Reuters

LA Lakers win 2020 NBA Championship LeBron James reacts with his Finals MVP trophy after his LA Lakers win the NBA title over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA. James finished with a triple-double to lead Los Angeles to a 106-93 win in the title-clinching game. Douglas P. DeFelice, Getty Images/AFP

Velasco takes oath after being installed as House Speaker Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco takes his oath after being installed as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives during a special meeting with allied lawmakers at the Celebrity Sports Plaza in Quezon City on Monday. A total of 186 lawmakers declared the position for House Speaker vacant amid calls for Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano to uphold his term-sharing agreement with Velasco. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'Simpler' Our Lady of La Naval de Manila rites amid pandemic Dominican brothers take shelter from the heavy rain during the veneration of the image of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of La Naval de Manila at the Sanctuario de Santo Domingo Church on Sunday. The annual procession of the Our Lady of La Naval, which commemorates the naval victory of the Spanish and Filipino Catholic forces against invading Dutch fleet in October 8, 1646, was restructured into a simpler ceremony called “dungaw” with the imposition of general community quarantine in Metro Manila. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Housing rights advocates push for zero demolition Members of the Philippine National Police barricade part of Recto Avenue as protesters, led by Kadamay, march towards the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila City on Monday. Residents from various communities facing eviction condemned the alleged violation of their housing rights, called for substantial assistance from the government, and an end to demolition, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Zealously holding on to the House seal House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (left) confers with lawmaker colleague Eric Yap on the sidelines of the 2021 budget deliberation at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday. The embattled Cayetano continued to assume as Speaker even after 186 congressmen installed Lord Allan Velasco as new House leader in a meeting outside the halls of Congress. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News