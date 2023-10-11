THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 11, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Surviving the airstrikes in Gaza City Palestinians walk through debris amid massive destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's al-Rimal district, on Tuesday. Israel kept up its deadly bombardment of Hamas-controlled Gaza on October 10 after the Palestinian militant group threatened to execute some of the around 150 hostages it abducted in a weekend assault if air strikes continue without warning. Mahmud Hams, AFP

Promoting Muslim delicacies at Manila Halal Food Festival Stall owners tend to their stalls as guests sample different Muslim delicacies at the Manila Halal Food Festival, held at the Bonifacio Shrine in Manila on Wednesday. Organized by Manila Restaurant Week, the event aims to promote the growing halal industry as part of Manila’s “Support-Local” campaign. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

San Juan hold Mega Job Fair San Juan City holds a Mega Job Fair, participated by 62 companies, at the newly inaugurated Lifestyle Annex in Greenhills Mall, San Juan City, on Wednesday. The mega job fair serves as a one-stop shop for job seekers, as partner agencies from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Social Security System (SSS), the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), PhilHealth, and PagIBIG Fund set up booths to provide assistance. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Looking for belongings after the Afghanistan earthquake People affected by the earthquake salvage their belongings in the Enjil district of Herat, Afghanistan on Wednesday, as the United States Geological Survey reported another earthquake on the same day, near Herat with a strength estimated at 6.3 on the Richter scale. More than 12,000 people have been affected and 20 villages completely destroyed by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake and the consecutive aftershocks that struck western Afghanistan over the weekend. The tremors have left more than 2,400 dead and over 2,000 wounded over the last few days, according to estimates by the government and nonprofit organizations. Samullah Popal, EPA-EFE