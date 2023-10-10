Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 10, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 11 2023 12:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Israel launches retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, 09 October 2023. More than 700 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 were injured since the Islamist movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 07 October, the Israeli army said. Palestinian officials, however, said more than 700 people were killed and nearly 4,000 were injured as a result of Israel’s retaliatory raids and air strikes in the Palestinian enclave. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE Free astronomical show at PAGASA Planetarium Students watch the free astronomical show hosted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at PAGASA Planetarium in Quezon City on Tuesday. PAGASA will also host a telescoping and stargazing session at the PAGASA Astronomical Observatory in UP Diliman from 7 to 10 pm as part of its celebration of World Space Week Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Record October rain brings massive flooding in Myanmar Local residents make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Bago township in Myanmar's Bago region on October 9, 2023. Floods sparked by record October rain hit parts of southern Myanmar on Monday, inundating roads and fields and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. Sai Aung Main, AFP Taiwan marks National Day People react after a jet flyby during the Taiwan National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday. During the speech of President Tsai Ing-wen, she expressed her gratitude for Taiwan's trust in her for the two terms as the island nation's president and believes that Taiwan will continue to become a democratic country. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE National Museum receives Juan Luna bust The National Museum receives a bust of Juan Luna, made by Mariano Benlliure, from the MIB Capital Corporation in a ceremonial turnover in Manila on Tuesday. The bust of the Filipino painter was recently pulled out from an auction by request of the National Museum as it may be a piece of lost public property after World War II. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Israel Gaza airstrikes war PAGASA World Space Week PAGASA Planetarium Myanmar flooding Bago weather climate change Taiwan Taiwan National Day Taiwan National Day 2023 jet fly by Juan Luna bust Mariano Benlliure Juan Luna National Museum MB Capital Corporation /news/10/10/23/what-senators-say-about-realignment-of-confidential-funds/video/business/10/10/23/philippines-shares-close-higher-at-6264/video/news/10/10/23/dotr-chief-names-mercy-leynes-as-ltfrb-oic/video/spotlight/10/10/23/panoorin-bagong-modus-sa-packaging-ng-droga/video/news/10/10/23/chinas-claims-of-sovereignty-over-ayungin-draw-flak