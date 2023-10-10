THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 10, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Israel launches retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, 09 October 2023. More than 700 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 were injured since the Islamist movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 07 October, the Israeli army said. Palestinian officials, however, said more than 700 people were killed and nearly 4,000 were injured as a result of Israel’s retaliatory raids and air strikes in the Palestinian enclave. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

Free astronomical show at PAGASA Planetarium Students watch the free astronomical show hosted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at PAGASA Planetarium in Quezon City on Tuesday. PAGASA will also host a telescoping and stargazing session at the PAGASA Astronomical Observatory in UP Diliman from 7 to 10 pm as part of its celebration of World Space Week Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Record October rain brings massive flooding in Myanmar Local residents make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Bago township in Myanmar's Bago region on October 9, 2023. Floods sparked by record October rain hit parts of southern Myanmar on Monday, inundating roads and fields and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. Sai Aung Main, AFP

Taiwan marks National Day People react after a jet flyby during the Taiwan National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday. During the speech of President Tsai Ing-wen, she expressed her gratitude for Taiwan's trust in her for the two terms as the island nation's president and believes that Taiwan will continue to become a democratic country. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE