Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 11, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2022 11:39 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 11, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 11, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 11, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 11, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 11, 2022 5

'Heto na naman': Oil price hikes spark fury

Multi-sectoral groups picket in front of a gas station in Quezon City on Tuesday, after oil firms raised product prices anew. The group of protesters appealed for immediate government action to address increasing oil prices, which the Department of Energy attributed to the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut its production by 2 million barrels per day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A washing of hands in the time of COVID

Students demonstrate the proper washing of hands during a school tour at the launch of the “Oplan Kalusugan (OK) sa DepEd at Pinatatag na Healthy Learning Institutions (HLI)” at the Quirino High School in Quezon City on Tuesday. The program aims to ensure that students are healthy both physically and mentally in order for them to learn more efficiently through school-based feeding and strengthening health services in schools. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Venezuela landslide kills at least 36

Aerial view of the zone affected by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on Monday. A landslide in central Venezuela left at least 36 people dead and dozens missing after heavy rains caused a river to overflow, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Sunday. Yuri Cortez, AFP

Cremation for victims of Thai nursery attack

Relatives of victims of the mass shooting at a children's day care center attend and listen to the sermon during the royal sponsored mass cremation rite for those who were killed, at a temple in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand on Tuesday. At least 37 people, mostly children, were killed, while another 12 were injured, after a former policeman committed a mass shooting at a children's care center on Oct. 6. The gunman subsequently killed his wife and their child, then himself, police said. Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE

Residents in Pakistan town rally against rising violence

Residents take part in a protest a day after an attack on a school bus in Mingora, Pakistan on Tuesday. More than 5,000 people blocked a main road through Mingora, sparked by the latest attack in which the driver was killed and a 10 or 11 year-old boy wounded. The protesters called for peace in the region that is home to a Taliban insurgency allied with the Afghan Taliban. AFP

Read More:  oil   prices   price hikes   gas   Quezon City   hand washing   COVID19   Oplan Kalusugan   DepEd   Venezuela   landslide   heavy rains   Las Tejerias   Aragua   Thailand   shooting   attack   nursery   cremation   victims   Nong Bua Lamphu   Pakistan   rally   violence   attack   school bus   Mingora   Taliban   insurgency  