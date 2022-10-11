THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 11, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

'Heto na naman': Oil price hikes spark fury Multi-sectoral groups picket in front of a gas station in Quezon City on Tuesday, after oil firms raised product prices anew. The group of protesters appealed for immediate government action to address increasing oil prices, which the Department of Energy attributed to the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut its production by 2 million barrels per day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A washing of hands in the time of COVID Students demonstrate the proper washing of hands during a school tour at the launch of the “Oplan Kalusugan (OK) sa DepEd at Pinatatag na Healthy Learning Institutions (HLI)” at the Quirino High School in Quezon City on Tuesday. The program aims to ensure that students are healthy both physically and mentally in order for them to learn more efficiently through school-based feeding and strengthening health services in schools. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Venezuela landslide kills at least 36 Aerial view of the zone affected by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on Monday. A landslide in central Venezuela left at least 36 people dead and dozens missing after heavy rains caused a river to overflow, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Sunday. Yuri Cortez, AFP

Cremation for victims of Thai nursery attack Relatives of victims of the mass shooting at a children's day care center attend and listen to the sermon during the royal sponsored mass cremation rite for those who were killed, at a temple in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand on Tuesday. At least 37 people, mostly children, were killed, while another 12 were injured, after a former policeman committed a mass shooting at a children's care center on Oct. 6. The gunman subsequently killed his wife and their child, then himself, police said. Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE