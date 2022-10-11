Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 11, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 11 2022 11:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. 'Heto na naman': Oil price hikes spark fury Multi-sectoral groups picket in front of a gas station in Quezon City on Tuesday, after oil firms raised product prices anew. The group of protesters appealed for immediate government action to address increasing oil prices, which the Department of Energy attributed to the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut its production by 2 million barrels per day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A washing of hands in the time of COVID Students demonstrate the proper washing of hands during a school tour at the launch of the “Oplan Kalusugan (OK) sa DepEd at Pinatatag na Healthy Learning Institutions (HLI)” at the Quirino High School in Quezon City on Tuesday. The program aims to ensure that students are healthy both physically and mentally in order for them to learn more efficiently through school-based feeding and strengthening health services in schools. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Venezuela landslide kills at least 36 Aerial view of the zone affected by a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, on Monday. A landslide in central Venezuela left at least 36 people dead and dozens missing after heavy rains caused a river to overflow, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Sunday. Yuri Cortez, AFP Cremation for victims of Thai nursery attack Relatives of victims of the mass shooting at a children's day care center attend and listen to the sermon during the royal sponsored mass cremation rite for those who were killed, at a temple in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand on Tuesday. At least 37 people, mostly children, were killed, while another 12 were injured, after a former policeman committed a mass shooting at a children's care center on Oct. 6. The gunman subsequently killed his wife and their child, then himself, police said. Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE Residents in Pakistan town rally against rising violence Residents take part in a protest a day after an attack on a school bus in Mingora, Pakistan on Tuesday. More than 5,000 people blocked a main road through Mingora, sparked by the latest attack in which the driver was killed and a 10 or 11 year-old boy wounded. The protesters called for peace in the region that is home to a Taliban insurgency allied with the Afghan Taliban. AFP Read More: oil prices price hikes gas Quezon City hand washing COVID19 Oplan Kalusugan DepEd Venezuela landslide heavy rains Las Tejerias Aragua Thailand shooting attack nursery cremation victims Nong Bua Lamphu Pakistan rally violence attack school bus Mingora Taliban insurgency /video/business/10/12/22/ph-shares-snap-3-day-losing-streak-rise-to-5847/entertainment/10/12/22/vice-ganda-responds-to-feedback-on-ivanas-look-in-film/sports/10/11/22/pvl-kalei-mau-confident-teammates-can-adjust-to-new-roles/news/10/11/22/maymay-forecast-to-make-landfall-over-aurora-thursday/news/10/11/22/teves-leaves-negros-oriental-capitol-after-standoff