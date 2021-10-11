THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 11, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Astronauts conduct Mars simulation in Negev desert A couple of astronauts from a team from Europe and Israel walk in spacesuits during a training mission for planet Mars at a site that simulates an off-site station at the Ramon Crater in Mitzpe Ramon in Israel's southern Negev desert on Sunday. Six astronauts from Portugal, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, and Israel will be cut off from the world for a month, from October 4-31, only able to leave their habitat in spacesuits as if they were on Mars. Their mission, the AMADEE-20 Mars simulation, will be carried out in a Martian terrestrial analog and directed by a dedicated Mission Support Center in Austria, to conduct experiments ahead of future human and robotic Mars exploration missions. Jack Guez, AFP

Store owner killed in Singalong robbery Crime scene investigators check a store in Singalong, Manila after its owner, Rodrigo Nuneza Arizo, was killed by three unknown assailants on Monday morning. Investigators at the Manila Police District Homicide Section are currently looking at the incident as a possible robbery with homicide case as an estimated amount of P120,000 cash and 2,000 worth of goods were discovered missing. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Search and retrieval operations launched as TS Maring affects Claveria Search and rescue workers carry the body of a person who drowned at the Claveria seaport in Cagayan Province on Monday as tropical storm Maring brings damaging gale-force to storm-force winds. Pedro Sanjilan was initially reported missing around 7:30 a.m., but was found lifeless nearly an hour later and declared dead on arrival at the Claveria Rural Health Unit, according to the Claveria Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office. Photo courtesy of Claveria MDRRMO

Health workers condemn budget cuts for government hospitals Members of the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) stage a protest at the Lung Center of the Philippines hospital grounds in Quezon City on Monday. The group condemned the P1-billion cut in the proposed budget for maintenance and other operating expenses or (MOOE) of all Government-Owned and Controlled Corporation hospitals. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Voter registration for 2022 elections resumes until Oct. 30 People line up inside a mall in Makati City as voter registration for the 2022 elections resumes on Monday. Several satellite voter registration centers were set up, catering to applicants Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11-29, and Oct. 30, 2021, a Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News