THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 10, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Thousands attend Our Lady of La Naval de Manila procession Marian devotees take photos of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary La Naval de Manila at a footbridge along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City, during its procession around the Sto. Domingo Church on Sunday. Thousands of Marian devotees attended the annual procession three years after it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News

12 killed in missile strike in Ukraine residential area Rescuers gather outside a residential building damaged after a strike in Zaporizhzhia, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Sunday. An overnight Russian missile strike killed at least 12 people in Zaporizhzhia, authorities said on Sunday, in the latest deadly attack to hit the southern Ukrainian city that President Volodymyr Zelensky called "absolute evil". Maryna Moiseyenko, AFP

Motorists queue before scheduled oil price hike Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Monday, a day before another round of oil price hikes. Diesel prices is forecast to increase by P6 to P6.85 per liter, gasoline prices at P1.20 to P1.40 per liter, and kerosene prices by P3.50 to P3.70 per liter. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Marcos Jr. signs SIM Card Registration Law President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs the SIM Card Registration Law in a ceremony at the Malacanang Palace on Monday. The first law signed by Marcos as the country’s chief executive mandates users to register and present official identification prior to the activation of mobile phone SIM Cards, as it aims to curb crimes committed through mobile phones. ABS-CBN News

North Korea conducts missile launch training test This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday shows a Hokkaido missile launch training test by the Korean People's Army Tactical Nuclear Operation Unit at an undisclosed location. North Korea's recent missile tests were "tactical nuclear" drills personally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said on October 10, adding the launches were a response to US-led joint military exercises in the region. KCNA via KNS, AFP