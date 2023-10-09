THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 9, 2023

Jeepneys get P1 fare hike across PH A public utility jeepney driver waits for passengers in Manila on Monday. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved a provisional P1 increase, setting the minimum fare at P13 for the first 4 kilometers for traditional jeepneys and P15 for modern jeepneys across the country. The hike was in response to the appeals from jeepney drivers and operators who have been affected by consecutive fuel price hikes Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Fair air quality in Metro Manila cities Smog blankets the city during the early hours of Monday. Most Metro Manila cities had good to fair air quality, except for Pateros, which recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 103 for Particulate Matter PM 2.5 at 8:00 am, while Mandaluyong had an AQI of 109 for PM 10 at 10 am. Both AQI values fell under the 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' category, as reported by the Environment Management Bureau's ambient air quality monitoring on October 9, 2023. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Death toll rises to 1,100 as Israel retaliates with air strikes People stand among the rubble of a destroyed mosque during Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City on Monday. Israeli troops fought to regain control of the desert around the Gaza Strip and evacuate people from the embattled border area on October 9, 2023, as the death toll from the war with Hamas surged above 1,100 by the third day of clashes. Mahmud Hams, AFP

Batangas residents advised to take precautions against vog Residents receive masks and medicines as a team of nurses and police interns from the Laurel Rural Health Unit (RHU) hold a house to house information drive at the Boso-boso lakeside community in Laurel, Batangas on Monday. Several towns surrounding Taal suspended in-person classes after heavy volcanic smog emissions from Taal Volcano were observed on Sunday evening until early Monday morning. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News