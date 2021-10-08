THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 8, 2021

Presidential candidate Leni Robredo chooses Kiko Pangilinan for running mate Senator Francis Pangilinan, accompanied by runningmate and presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo, files his certificate of candidacy for vice president in the 2022 elections on October 8, 2021 at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City. Pangilinan, 58, is president of the once-ruling Liberal Party chaired by Robredo. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Soldiers vote in advance in Iraq's parliamentary election Members of Iraqi Security forces line up outside a polling station waiting to cast their vote in a special process two days ahead of Iraq's parliamentary elections in Mosul, Iraq on Friday. Iraq is holding its early parliamentary election in response to the mass protest movement in 2019 that led to newly introduced electoral laws. Khalid al-Mousily, Reuters

Floods bring customers to Thai resto People eat at a flooded restaurant, where patrons stand up from their seats every time waves come in, on a river bank in Nonthaburi near Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Forced to close during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the eatery by the Chao Phraya river is experiencing a surge of customers who are reveling in shin-deep dining, and the thrill of avoiding the rush of water set off as boats go by. Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters

Sen. Bato guns for top spot, joins presidential fray Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa talks to members of the media after filing a certificate of candidacy for president for Halalan 2022 at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Friday. Dela Rosa is running under the PDP-Laban faction backed by President Rodrigo Duterte, and will have Sen. Bong Go as his running mate, both of whom enjoy years of close ties with President Rodrigo Duterte. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News