THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 9 2020

Societal, not social, distancing Activists gather during a nationwide strike in Surabaya, Indonesia on Thursday against a controversial new law which critics fear will favor investors at the expense of labor rights and the environment. The recently approved Job Creation Law seeks to improve bureaucratic efficiency to attract more investments to the country. Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Going back home after the holiday People arrive at Beijing Railway Station after an eight-day National Day holiday following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, China on Friday. In spite of the ongoing pandemic first reported in the city of Wuhan, the Chinese capital of Beijing received more than 9.8 million visits, up 8.4 percent from last year, during the holiday according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism. Thomas Peter, Reuters

Topping up before the ride A teller manning a booth that sells load for Beep cards transacts with a customer on EDSA-Monumento on Friday. The distribution of free Beep cards began Friday after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board recently issued a memorandum ordering the free distribution of stored value cards for cashless transactions in public transport. This means that commuters will only need to pay for their fare. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Between a rock and a hard place People use a concrete barrier as a makeshift bridge to cross a flooded portion of Karilagan Street near Dampalit River in Malabon on Friday. The street is currently under rehabilitation because of damage caused by the occasional overflowing of the river during the rainy season. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News