Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 8, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 09 2020 12:35 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the big stories today in photos. No to nurses' demotion Members of the Filipino Nurses United (FNU) hold a protest outside the Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Manila on Thursday. The group of health workers from public and private hospitals urged the government to provide adequate protection and benefits for nurses in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News Confusion over EDSA bus stops Commuters walk to Quezon Avenue in Quezon City and the nearest EDSA Busway station to catch their ride to Manila and Monumento (in Caloocan City) on Thursday, after MMDA traffic enforcers stopped and instructed bus drivers headed to Montalban (in Rizal) and Fairview (in QC) to take a right turn on the National Printing Office road in QC. The MMDA urged bus drivers to cooperate and drop passengers on designated bus stops to avoid chokepoints along EDSA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News What's the buzz? A fly rests on the head of US Vice President Mike Pence as he takes notes during the vice presidential debate against US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California Kamala Harris in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA on Wednesday. Pence congratulated Harris for being the first woman of color to join on a major party presidential ticket during the first and only vice presidential debate for the November 3 US election. Eric Baradat, AFP Blended learning with Taguig's Tele-Aral Teachers use computers and respond to calls as they facilitate online classes at the Tele-Aral Center at the Senator Renato “Compañero” Cayetano (SRCC) Memorial Science and Technology High School in Taguig City on Thursday. The Tele-Aral program launched on Oct. 2 is a distance learning system aimed to assist students with their online classes amid the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Testing for COVID in Tondo's Pritil Market A healthcare worker seals a swab sample after testing vendors at the Pritil Public Market amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. The Department of Health logged 144 new deaths due to the disease on Thursday, bringing the country’s total COVID-19 fatalities to 6,069. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Looking at cloud-covered skyline Two boys look at the Metro Manila skyline with rain clouds overhead, as they rest along Sumulong Highway in Antipolo on Thursday. Metro Manila and other parts of the country should expect rains on Friday due to the southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area affecting the country according to PAGASA. While bringing rains, the LPA is not expected to turn into a tropical depression. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Quick break from lessons A mother looks at learning modules as her daughter plays a mobile game during her lunch break at their home in Barangay San Roque, Quezon City on Thursday. The Department of Education recently drew flak after a teacher-broadcaster on DepEd TV taught the wrong solution for a math equation. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: nurses Filipino Nurses United UP-PGH health workers better benefits EDSA commutes Metro Manila commuters bus stops MMDA EDSA bus rerouting US election VP Mike Pence Kamala Harris fly University of Utah Salt Lake City Mike Pence US elections COVID-19 education blended learning Taguig City Tele-aral Center health worker swab sample swab test Pritil market Tondo Metro Manila skyline Sumulong Highway Antipolo rest weather rain clouds bike blended learning learning module Brgy. San Roque DepEd TV DepEd /news/10/10/20/lagman-budget-deliberations-need-longer-time-duterte-should-extend-call-for-special-session/overseas/10/10/20/nkorea-state-media-quiet-ahead-of-expected-military-parade/sports/10/10/20/nba-returns-to-china-tv-after-yearlong-ban/video/news/10/10/20/lalaking-hinihinalang-biktima-ng-summary-execution-natagpuan-sa-qc/news/10/10/20/4-magkakamag-anak-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-cotabato