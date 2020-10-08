THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 8, 2020

No to nurses' demotion Members of the Filipino Nurses United (FNU) hold a protest outside the Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Manila on Thursday. The group of health workers from public and private hospitals urged the government to provide adequate protection and benefits for nurses in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News

Confusion over EDSA bus stops Commuters walk to Quezon Avenue in Quezon City and the nearest EDSA Busway station to catch their ride to Manila and Monumento (in Caloocan City) on Thursday, after MMDA traffic enforcers stopped and instructed bus drivers headed to Montalban (in Rizal) and Fairview (in QC) to take a right turn on the National Printing Office road in QC. The MMDA urged bus drivers to cooperate and drop passengers on designated bus stops to avoid chokepoints along EDSA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

What's the buzz? A fly rests on the head of US Vice President Mike Pence as he takes notes during the vice presidential debate against US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California Kamala Harris in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA on Wednesday. Pence congratulated Harris for being the first woman of color to join on a major party presidential ticket during the first and only vice presidential debate for the November 3 US election. Eric Baradat, AFP

Blended learning with Taguig's Tele-Aral Teachers use computers and respond to calls as they facilitate online classes at the Tele-Aral Center at the Senator Renato “Compañero” Cayetano (SRCC) Memorial Science and Technology High School in Taguig City on Thursday. The Tele-Aral program launched on Oct. 2 is a distance learning system aimed to assist students with their online classes amid the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Testing for COVID in Tondo's Pritil Market A healthcare worker seals a swab sample after testing vendors at the Pritil Public Market amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. The Department of Health logged 144 new deaths due to the disease on Thursday, bringing the country’s total COVID-19 fatalities to 6,069. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Looking at cloud-covered skyline Two boys look at the Metro Manila skyline with rain clouds overhead, as they rest along Sumulong Highway in Antipolo on Thursday. Metro Manila and other parts of the country should expect rains on Friday due to the southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area affecting the country according to PAGASA. While bringing rains, the LPA is not expected to turn into a tropical depression. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News