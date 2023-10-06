THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 6, 2023

Rapid ice melting in Greenland An aerial view of ice sheet in northern Greenland in this photo issued on October 5, 2023. According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, the ice sheet in Greenland experienced rapid melting in August 2023 due to an omega pattern, which is a configuration of high and low air pressure over Greenland. The total area of melting in Greenland in 2023 is now the second-highest ever recorded, following extreme melting events that occurred in 2012. Thomas Traasdahl, EPA-EFE

Remembering Thailand's daycare massacre victims A woman makes a food offering for the deceased after a morning merit making ceremony for the victims of a massacre at a childcare center, in Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand on Friday. Families and local villagers mourn one year after a devastating mass killing in a childcare center in the province when a former police officer shot and stabbed 36 people, including 24 children, making it one of the deadliest tragedies in Thailand's history. Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE

Unloading bananas at the market Workers unload bananas at the Pasig Public Market on Friday, days after Malacanang announced the suspension of the collection of “pass through fees" in national roads and other roads not constructed and funded by local government units. The suspension aims to promote the ease of doing business and lower the cost of basic commodities as the country grapples with quickening inflation and high food prices. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Malolos RTC acquits Palparan An emotional Raymond Manalo exits the Malolos City Regional Trial Court in Bulacan after it acquitted retired Major General Jovito Palparan Jr. of the cases against him on Friday. Manalo and his twin brother Reynaldo filed kidnapping and serious illegal detention with serious physical injuries against Palparan and five other agents in 2008. Palparan will remain in jail after being convicted in 2018 of the abduction and serious illegal detention of college students Karen Impeno and Sherlyn Cadapan. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Coach Tim Cone, Gilas take home gold in Asian Games Chris Newsome of Gilas Pilipinas drives to the basket amid the defense of Ahmad Al Dwairi of Jordan during the men’s basketball gold medal match of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Friday. The Philippines exacted a measure of revenge against tormentor Jordan as it eked out a 70-60 victory for the gold, the country’s first in more than six decades. William West, AFP