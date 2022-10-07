THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 7, 2022

Batman at the New York Comic Con Andrew Bridges of New York walks through an underpass in his Batman costume during the first day of New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, New York, United States, Thursday. The annual event, which offers pop culture fans exhibitions and displays of popular video games, movies and comic books, expects to have its regular crowd back after a two-year limited capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

Mother grieves for Thai nursery attack victim The mother of a victim cries outside a nursery in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Friday, a day after a former policeman murdered nearly two dozen children in one of the kingdom's worst mass killings. Armed with a gun and knife, the attacker opened fire on the childcare center, killing at least 37 people, including 23 children. Manan Vatsyayana, AFP

First joint exercise with American forces under President Marcos An American soldier assists a Philippine marine as they conduct a chemical reconnaissance and surveillance exercise during "Kamandag, Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea,” a joint US-Philippine military exercise in Zambales on Friday. The drills involved 1,900 US Marines and some 600 Filipino counterparts in mock amphibious assaults and special operations, the first under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, frowned on military exercises with American forces. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Fire hits Easter Island stone statues This handout picture released by the Rapanui Municipality shows Moais, stone statues of the Rapa Nui culture, affected by a fire at the Rapa Nui National Park in Easter Island, Chile, on Thursday. The fire, which has razed around 100 hectares of the island, came just three months after Easter Island was reopened to tourism on August 5, after two years of closure due to COVID-19. Rapanui Municipality / AFP