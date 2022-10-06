THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 6, 2022

Americans rebuild after Hurricane Ian People fix a roof, next to a fallen power post, after the passage of hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, United States, on Wednesday. The category 4 storm, one of the strongest typhoons to hit the US in the last 50 years, made landfall on Sept. 28, caused widespread damage and killed at least 109 people. Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich, EPA-EFE

Marcos, Villar see bright future in agriculture President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the concurrent Agriculture Secretary, and Senator Cynthia Villar (center), the Senate Chairman on Agriculture and Food, tour the exhibits during the 27th Agrilink/Foodlink/Aqualink Trade Fairs at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on Thursday. Marcos said he sees bright prospects in agriculture in partnership with the legislative and private sector. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Relatives mourn Indonesia stadium stampede victims A forensic police officer investigates near the tribune entrance gate 13, the main site of the stampede, as relatives express their condolences to the victims at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia,Thursday. The Indonesian president has ordered an investigation and audit to all soccer stadiums in the country, to make sure the safety for the fans after at least 131 people died in a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in East Java on October 1, 2022. Mast Ihram, EPA-EFE

Chinese Coast Guard ships seen near Scarborough Shoal anew A handout aerial photo made available by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows Chinese Coast Guard ships patrolling near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, Philippines on Thursday. According to a statement issued by the Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Artemio M. Abu, the PCG monitored four China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and Chinese military vessels in the vicinity of the Scarborough Shoal during an aerial surveillance operation. Handout, PCG/EPA-EFE