THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 7, 2021

VP Robredo declares 2022 presidential bid Vice President Maria Leonor 'Leni' Robredo greets supporters as she declares her bid for the 2022 presidential election at the Office of the Vice President in New Manila, Quezon City on Thursday. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

At least 20 killed in Pakistan earthquake Residents gather next to the debris of their houses that collapsed following an earthquake in the remote mountainous district of Harnai, Pakistan on Thursday early morning. Around 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when a shallow earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan. Banaras Khan, AFP

Prayers for Leni Nuns gesture the “L’ sign as Vice President Leni Robredo announces her presidential bid for the 2022 national elections at the Quezon City Reception House in New Manila on Thursday. Robredo, who currently chairs the Liberal Party, registered as an independent candidate endorsed by the opposition coalition 1Sambayan. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Canary Islands airport closes anew due to volcano Taxi drivers wait outside the closed airport after all flights were cancelled, on the Canary Island of La Palma, on Thursday as clouds of thick ash from the erupting volcano on La Palma forced the island's airport to close for the second time since the September 19 eruption. Authorities say ash and dust buildup on the runway from the erupting Cumbre Vieja forced the closure of the island’s airport as a safety precaution but other airports in the Canary Islands remain open with any wider risks to air travel unlikely. Jorge Guerrero, AFP