THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 7, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2021 11:59 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

VP Robredo declares 2022 presidential bid

Vice President Maria Leonor 'Leni' Robredo greets supporters as she declares her bid for the 2022 presidential election at the Office of the Vice President in New Manila, Quezon City on Thursday. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

At least 20 killed in Pakistan earthquake

Residents gather next to the debris of their houses that collapsed following an earthquake in the remote mountainous district of Harnai, Pakistan on Thursday early morning. Around 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when a shallow earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan. Banaras Khan, AFP

Prayers for Leni

Nuns gesture the “L’ sign as Vice President Leni Robredo announces her presidential bid for the 2022 national elections at the Quezon City Reception House in New Manila on Thursday. Robredo, who currently chairs the Liberal Party, registered as an independent candidate endorsed by the opposition coalition 1Sambayan. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Canary Islands airport closes anew due to volcano

Taxi drivers wait outside the closed airport after all flights were cancelled, on the Canary Island of La Palma, on Thursday as clouds of thick ash from the erupting volcano on La Palma forced the island's airport to close for the second time since the September 19 eruption. Authorities say ash and dust buildup on the runway from the erupting Cumbre Vieja forced the closure of the island’s airport as a safety precaution but other airports in the Canary Islands remain open with any wider risks to air travel unlikely. Jorge Guerrero, AFP

Scientists in Antarctica research station get COVID-19 vaccines

In a handout photograph released by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) on Thursday, doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are delivered to the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera Research Station on Adelaide Island in Antarctica on Wednesday. A delivery of coronavirus vaccines arrived in Antarctica to inoculate British researchers stationed in the polar wilderness over winter, the UK foreign ministry announced on October 7. Mathew Philips, British Antarctic Survey via AFP

