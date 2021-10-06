THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 6, 2021

Lacson-Sotto officially file COCs for Halalan 2022 Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III pose for photos after filing their respective certificates of candidacy for president and vice president at the Harbor Garden tent of Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City Wednesday. Lacson is running under Partido Reporma while Sotto is running under the Nationalist People's Coalition Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Campaigning for Bongbong Marcos Supporters wait outside the Philippine International Convention Center for former senator Bongbong Marcos as he files his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 presidential election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday. Marcos, who initially planned to run with President Duterte as his vice presidential candidate has yet to announce his running mate for the 2022 elections. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Bongbong Marcos throws hat in the ring for Halalan 2022 presidential race Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., namesake son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, speaks to the media after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 presidential elections at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday. Marcos, who has yet to name a running mate, previously said he would seek the top government job to bring back "unifying leadership" as the country faced the COVID-19 crisis. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Labor rights advocate Leody de Guzman files COC for Halalan 2022 presidential bid Leody de Guzman talks to the media after filing his Halalan 2022 Certificate of Candidacy for president at the Harbour Tent at the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday. Running under the Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) party, de Guzman is a longtime labor rights activist and is the country representative to the International Council of the International Center for Labor Solidarity. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News