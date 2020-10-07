THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 7, 2020

Call for better transport system for workers amid COVID-19 pandemic Commuters prepare to take a ride from a rapid bus and e-jeepney transport terminal in Pasay City on Wednesday. The Employers Confederation of the Philippines urged the government to resume operations of all public transportation, citing difficulties of workers, particularly those working in small firms, to report to work due to limited transport options. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Youth groups urge SC to dismiss VP electoral protest Members of the Akbayan Citizen's Action Party and various youth groups file a letter at the Supreme Court in Manila on Wednesday, urging the Presidential Electoral Tribunal to decide and dismiss with finality the election protest of 2016 losing vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo. The SC, sitting as the PET, recently required the Commission on Elections and the Office of the Solicitor General to comment on pending issues related to the protest. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Invasive water hyacinths choke Pasig River A tugboat navigates along Pasig River which is covered with water hyacinths in Manila on Wednesday. The proliferation of water hyacinths, which is attributed to high nutrient content of runoffs to Pasig River, caused the temporary suspension of the Pasig Ferry Service until further notice, according to the Metro Manila Development Authority. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

China's week long National Day holiday continues Women dressed in traditional costumes and wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus exit the Forbidden City during a weeklong National Day holiday in Beijing on Wednesday. Chinese tourists took 425 million domestic trips in the first half of the eight-day holiday, generating $45.9 billion in tourism revenue, according to China's ministry of culture and tourism. The holiday this year, which coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, will be a litmus test of whether China's tourism industry can bounce back after being battered by COVID-19. Andy Wong, AP

Lighting up the roadside A worker fixes a decoration shaped like the Eiffel Tower next to other lanterns displayed for sale on a road in San Fernando, Pampanga famous for locally made lanterns on Tuesday. The Department of Trade and Industry is calling on Filipinos to buy locally made goods and support homegrown establishments this Christmas season to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Ted Aljibe, AFP