MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Flowers for Teacher Technology and Livelihood Education teacher Rowena Bobier receives flowers from her grade 10 students at Manuel Araullo High School in Manila during the celebration of World Teachers' Day on Wednesday. World Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on October 5 through a proclamation by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1994 to highlight the role and contribution of teachers to the society. ABS-CBN News

Southern right whales found dead in Argentina A dead Southern right whale (Eubalaena australis) lying on the shore of El Doradillo beach is towed by a ship of the Naval Command to be taken to a deserted beach away from the presence of people, in Puerto Madryn, Chubut Province, Argentina, on Tuesday. At least 13 dead southern right whales appeared on the coast of the Golfo Nuevo and PenÌnsula Valdez sanctuary, in northern Patagonia, in the past few days. The cause of their death is being investigated, the Whale Conservation Institute (ICB) reported and Cultural Organization in 1994 to highlight the role and contribution of teachers to the society. Pablo Porciuncula, AFP

UP's Tamayo soars high against Adamson Falcons University of the Philippines' Carl Tamayo (33) drives to the hoop during their UAAP Season 85 match against Adamson University at the Philsports Arena Pasig City on Wednesday. The Fighting Maroons won their second game, 87-78, of the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Educators call attention to their plight on National Teachers' Day Teachers from different schools mark National Teacher’s Day by marching in protest toward Mendiola Bridge, near Malacanang Palace in Manila on Wednesday. The teachers scored Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on the issue of salary upgrades, better equipment, and internet allowance to alleviate the burden of overworked and underpaid educators. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News