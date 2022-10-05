Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 5, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2022 12:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Flowers for Teacher Technology and Livelihood Education teacher Rowena Bobier receives flowers from her grade 10 students at Manuel Araullo High School in Manila during the celebration of World Teachers' Day on Wednesday. World Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on October 5 through a proclamation by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1994 to highlight the role and contribution of teachers to the society. ABS-CBN News Southern right whales found dead in Argentina A dead Southern right whale (Eubalaena australis) lying on the shore of El Doradillo beach is towed by a ship of the Naval Command to be taken to a deserted beach away from the presence of people, in Puerto Madryn, Chubut Province, Argentina, on Tuesday. At least 13 dead southern right whales appeared on the coast of the Golfo Nuevo and PenÌnsula Valdez sanctuary, in northern Patagonia, in the past few days. The cause of their death is being investigated, the Whale Conservation Institute (ICB) reported and Cultural Organization in 1994 to highlight the role and contribution of teachers to the society. Pablo Porciuncula, AFP UP's Tamayo soars high against Adamson Falcons University of the Philippines' Carl Tamayo (33) drives to the hoop during their UAAP Season 85 match against Adamson University at the Philsports Arena Pasig City on Wednesday. The Fighting Maroons won their second game, 87-78, of the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Educators call attention to their plight on National Teachers' Day Teachers from different schools mark National Teacher’s Day by marching in protest toward Mendiola Bridge, near Malacanang Palace in Manila on Wednesday. The teachers scored Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on the issue of salary upgrades, better equipment, and internet allowance to alleviate the burden of overworked and underpaid educators. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Rice production in Aceh, Indonesia A photo taken using a drone shows farmers harvesting rice from a field in Aceh Besar, Indonesia on Wednesday. The Aceh Agriculture and Plantation Department stated that rice fields in Aceh still meet local needs for consumption, with a rice surplus of 963,004 tons between January and July 2022. Indonesia is the third largest rice producer in the world, after China and India. Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE Read More: teacher World Teacher's Day National Teacher's Day Southern right whales Golfo Nuevo PenÌnsula Valdez Patagonia Argentina UP Adamson University of the Philippines Carl Tamayo UAAP Season 85 protest Malacanang salaries rice Aceh Indonesia /entertainment/10/06/22/maja-fianc-rambo-share-sweet-snaps-from-bali-getaway/sports/10/05/22/ex-azkals-coach-cites-reasons-for-deadly-stadium-tragedy-in-indonesia/news/10/05/22/pimentel-seeks-probe-on-pcsos-lotto-games/sports/10/05/22/valdez-glad-to-be-back-in-creamlines-roster-after-bout-with-dengue/entertainment/10/05/22/jay-b-kick-starts-world-tour-with-manila-concert