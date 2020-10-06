THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 6, 2020

Breaking barriers for better connection Grade 7 student CJ Almojuelo, from President Corazon C. Aquino High School, tries to find a stable connection in Baseco, Manila on Tuesday. The first day of class went smoothly according to the education department after monitoring no major difficulties aside from complaints of unreliable internet connection from both teachers and students around the country. ABS-CBN News

125,000 free Beep cards for EDSA Busway commuters Commuters queue to take their respective ride at the EDSA busway- Quezon Avenue Station in Quezon City on Tuesday. The transportation department announced on October 5 an agreement with AF Payments Inc. (AFPI) to provide 125,000 free Beep cards as part of the government’s push for cashless, automatic fare collection scheme in public transportation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pritil Market vendors in Tondo and front liners get free COVID-19 tests Vendors and workers line up to get free swab tests for COVID-19 at the Pritil Public Market in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. The city government of Manila provided free targeted mass testing in order to secure the safety of workers from various sectors such as hotels, restaurants, malls, transport, and public markets. The result of the tests will be available within 24-48 hours and will be turned over through email or through their respective associations, according to the city health department. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Learning the basics Filipino students and siblings Shaina and Yuki Ugal do school work for an online class in their shanty, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. The education department reported a drop in enrollees by 3 million students for the SY 2020-2021 compared to the previous schoolyear. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Pompeo meets Suga, other allies in Japan Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo greet each other prior to their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Pompeo is the first senior US official to visit Japan since Suga took office last month. Eugene Hoshiko, Pool via Reuters

Painting before the closure A man paints a mausoleum at the San Felipe Catholic Cemetery in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday as All Souls' Day approaches. Several families have decided to visit and tidy up the tombs of their loved ones before Undas as all cemeteries nationwide will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PAL jobs at risk A woman exits a Philippine Airline plane at the airport in Manila, on Tuesday. Philippine Airlines has called on its employees to apply for voluntary separation from the flag carrier in the first stage of a retrenchment plan it says may affect up to 35% of its 7,000 strong work force largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aaron Favila, AP