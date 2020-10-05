THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 5, 2020

Trump undergoes COVID-19 treatment at Walter Reed Military Medical Center U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., Sunday. Trump has been criticized for downplaying the risks of COVID-19 which has infected millions of Americans and killed more than 209,000. Cheriss May, Reuters

Attending the first day of distance learning Elementary pupils John Michael Canedo, Grade 7, and her sister Christine Jane, Grade 4, attend their respective online class while helping their mother with her work as a parking attendant along Arroceros Street in Manila, during the class opening for public schools on Monday. Around 22.5 million students in public schools are expected to attend the first day of classes around the country through distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News

Sharing study space as distance learning begins College freshman Concepcion Relloma (left) shares a study space with her cousins as they attend their first online class inside their home in Mandaluyong City on Monday. The education department opened the school year for public schools using blended learning modes as the country remains under community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Parents as partners in online learning Snack store owner Evangeline Vidal guides her son Calix Jaden Aglibot, who is in Grade 2, through his learning module, given by Highway Hills Integrated School in Mandaluyong City, during an asynchronous learning period at their home on Monday. The school uses Facebook Messenger as their platform for synchronous sessions, where teachers send instructions through the designated subject chat group, due to the limited data capability for video streaming. Some 22.5 million students in public schools resumed studies within their homes for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Lumad students resume classes in UP Diliman Displaced Lumad children, who are stuck in Manila due to COVID-19 restrictions, attend a flag-raising ceremony on the first day of classes at the University of the Philippines, Diliman in Quezon City, on Monday. More than a hundred indigenous children from Mindanao sought shelter in Manila since 2018 after their schools were closed due to military operations against alleged communist rebels. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Finding connection for online learning Grade school student Bhea Joy Roxas (left) uses a nearby store's wifi signal so she can join the online opening of classes, while inside a passenger jeepney at the Tandang Sora jeepney terminal in Quezon City, on Monday. Grade and high school students in the Philippines have started classes at home after the pandemic forced remote-learning onto an educational system already struggling to fund schools. Aaron Favila, AP