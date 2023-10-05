THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 5, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Pope Francis opens ‘Synod for Synodality’ Pope Francis (top center) takes part in the opening session of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 4, 2023. Pope Francis opened a major congress on the Catholic Church's future on October 4, 2023, vowing open doors to "everyone" despite tensions with conservatives on issues from LGBTQ faithful to the treatment of divorcees. Filippo Monterforte, AFP

Group condemns killing of labor organizer Jude Fernandez Labor rights advocates hold an indignation rally at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Thursday, in response to the brutal killing of veteran labor organizer Jude Thaddeus Fernandez of Kilusang Mayo Uno by elements of the PNP Criminal Intelligence and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG). The group refuted claims made by the CIDG that Fernandez resisted arrest and fought back while authorities were serving a search warrant on September 29. Fernandez is the 72nd victim of labor-related killings since 2016 and the fourth since the January 2023 ILO High-Level Tripartite Mission according to the group. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Koinu brings record-breaking 340 kph winds in Taiwan A car drives past by power lines toppled by the strong winds brought by Typhoon Koinu in Taiwan's southern Pingtung County on Thursday. Typhoon Koinu grazed the southern edge of Taiwan on October 5, blanketing the region in torrential rain and bringing record-breaking winds of more than 340 kilometers an hour to an outlying island. Sean Chang, AFP

Pinay jiu-jitsuka Meggie Ochoa clinches PH’s second gold Philippines' Meggie Ochoa in action against the United Arab Emirates' Balqees Abdulla during the 48kg Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition at the 19th Asian Games held at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on October 5, 2023. Ochoa clinched the country's second gold in the Asiad. PSC-POC Media Pool

Educators mark World Teachers' Day with unity march Hundreds of teachers from various schools brave the rain as they hold a unity march towards Mendiola, Manila to mark World Teachers' Day on Thursday. The group is calling for an increase in salary, the release of internet allowance, and better equipment while denouncing the confidential funds of the Department of Education headed by its secretary, Vice President Sara Duterte Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News