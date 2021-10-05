THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 5, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

California rushes to clean-up massive oil spill along Huntington Beach Workers in protective suits clean oil in the area of the Talbert Marsh wetlands after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform in Huntington Beach, California on Monday. A 15-mile (24-kilometer) stretch of coastline was closed to the public and fishing was halted as clean-up crews scrambled to clean up one of California's biggest spills in decades. Mario Tama, Getty Images/AFP

Message of appreciation on National Teachers’ Day A school administrator and teachers read greetings and well wishes from their students through their mobile phones as they gather at the Mataas Na Paaralang Neptali Gonzales in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. National Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually every 5th day of October by virtue of Republic Act No. 10743 passed in January 2016. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

COC filing for Halalan 2022 continues Policemen form a barricade while supporters of Halalan 2022 hopefuls wait for candidates outside the Sofitel Harbour Tent in Pasay City to file their certificates of candidacy with the Commission on Elections on Tuesday. The filing of COCs for the May 2022 national and local elections will only be up to Oct. 8, while political parties’ substitutions of candidates will be allowed until Nov. 15. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Russian film crew blasts off to film first movie in space This handout photograph taken and released on Tuesday by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos shows Russia's Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft blasting off to the ISS from the launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Russia on Tuesday launched an actress and a film director into space in a bid to beat the United States to the first movie in orbit. Handout, Russian Space Agency Roscosmos via AFP