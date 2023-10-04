THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 4, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

At least 20 killed in Italy bus accident Firefighters work on the site of a bus accident on Tuesday in Mestre, near Venice. At least 20 people were killed Tuesday when a bus plunged off a bridge in the northern Italian city of Venice, a city hall spokesman told AFP. Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge linking the Mestre and Marghera districts. Marco Sabadin, AFP

Preparing for Teachers’ Day protest Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers prepare visual materials showing demands of the education sector at the Quezon City Public School Teachers Association building in Diliman, Quezon City on Wednesday. The group will hold a unity walk and protest action on October 5, marking World Teachers Day, to demand an increase in teachers' wages. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Three Filipino fishermen killed at Bajo De Masinloc maritime incident Survivors carry the remains of three fishermen upon their arrival at Barangay Cato, Infanta, Pangasinan on Tuesday. Three fishermen were killed, including their boat captain, when fishing boat Dearyn was rammed by an unidentified foreign commercial vessel transiting the vicinity waters off Bajo de Masinloc last October 2. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, eleven crew members survived the maritime incident. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

Reflective piece on exhibit at Art Aquarium Museum Ginza A visitor takes pictures of goldfish swimming in tanks at Art Aquarium Museum Ginza in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. The Art Aquarium Museum is presenting a special autumnal exhibition until November 21. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Blessing pets on World Animal Day Fur parents hold their pets as a priest blesses them during a ceremony at the Minor Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in New Manila, Quezon City on Wednesday. The blessing is part of the celebration of World Animal Day and feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News