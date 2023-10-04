Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 4, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2023 11:52 PM | Updated as of Oct 05 2023 12:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. At least 20 killed in Italy bus accident Firefighters work on the site of a bus accident on Tuesday in Mestre, near Venice. At least 20 people were killed Tuesday when a bus plunged off a bridge in the northern Italian city of Venice, a city hall spokesman told AFP. Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge linking the Mestre and Marghera districts. Marco Sabadin, AFP Preparing for Teachers’ Day protest Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers prepare visual materials showing demands of the education sector at the Quezon City Public School Teachers Association building in Diliman, Quezon City on Wednesday. The group will hold a unity walk and protest action on October 5, marking World Teachers Day, to demand an increase in teachers' wages. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Three Filipino fishermen killed at Bajo De Masinloc maritime incident Survivors carry the remains of three fishermen upon their arrival at Barangay Cato, Infanta, Pangasinan on Tuesday. Three fishermen were killed, including their boat captain, when fishing boat Dearyn was rammed by an unidentified foreign commercial vessel transiting the vicinity waters off Bajo de Masinloc last October 2. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, eleven crew members survived the maritime incident. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard Reflective piece on exhibit at Art Aquarium Museum Ginza A visitor takes pictures of goldfish swimming in tanks at Art Aquarium Museum Ginza in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. The Art Aquarium Museum is presenting a special autumnal exhibition until November 21. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE Blessing pets on World Animal Day Fur parents hold their pets as a priest blesses them during a ceremony at the Minor Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in New Manila, Quezon City on Wednesday. The blessing is part of the celebration of World Animal Day and feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Gilas cuts barrier to finals as Pinoys cannon China's hopes to victory Justin Brownlee of Gilas Pilipinas handles the ball as three opponents try to contain him in their game against China during the 19th Asian Games men’s basketball semifinal before a hostile crowd at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center on Wednesday. The Filipinos won behind Brownlee’s heroics, who finished with 33 points including the game-winning three-pointer to tow Gilas to a 77-76 triumph. PSC-POC Media pool handout Read More: Mestre Italy bus accident bridge Alliance of Concerned Teachers Teachers Day protest wage increase Bajo de Masinloc (BDM) FBB Dearyn Infanta Pangasinan Art Aquarium Museum Ginza Tokyo goldfish feast day of St. Francis of Assisi World Animal Day pet blessing ceremony basketball Asian Games 19th Asian Games Gilas Pilipinas China Justin Brownlee /overseas/10/04/23/more-than-75000-us-healthcare-workers-begin-strike/overseas/10/04/23/pope-warns-of-irreversible-climate-change-urges-un-action/video/business/10/04/23/ph-shares-close-lower-ahead-of-september-inflation-data-release/video/news/10/04/23/ex-sbsi-member-shares-video-of-young-couples-allegedly-forced-into-marriage/video/news/10/04/23/hackers-may-have-gained-access-to-data-of-philhealth-members